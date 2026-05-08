How Caleb Downs’ Dad Knew Cowboys Safety Was Built Different at a Very Early Age

It didn't take long for new Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs' dad to figure out his son was special.

If you've been following along with the stories on Downs after the 2026 NFL Draft, it's clear to see he's just built different. Not only is he a supremely-talented player, but Downs is also very intelligent, with Will McClay calling him a "football savant."

"He understands concepts," McClay said. "When you say what type of scheme you're gonna run, he understands how the different pieces work and fit together."

"He's a football savant because things just work that way in his head," McClay added.

How Gary Downs knew Caleb was special

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Downs' dad, Gary, noticed that something was different about his soon as early as two years old, he said on the DLLS Cowboys podcast.

Gary says a co-worker stopped by the house and growled at Caleb when the youngster answered the door, only for Caleb to growl right back.

The better story Downs shared was his son ripping off one-armed push-ups at four years old, something he only did in front of the girls at daycare.

"He was in a daycare and I went to pick him up and the lady said, 'Your son is doing one-armed push-ups, but he'll only do them for the girls,'" Gary said.

Then, Downs' father went on to note the absurd numbers his son posted in his first year of football at six years old and everything Caleb showed that year confirmed to Gary he was truly special.

"And then when he was six, he played his first year of football and he scored 46 touchdowns, his team won a championship and that broke and I believe is still the record in the county," Gary stated. "In that championship game, seven touchdowns, 300 yards rushing."

"So, there's been a lot of evidence and signs along the way, and I would say, for me, when he was six years old, I knew," Downs said. I had never seen nobody play like that. Not a young kid, just his skill level, his poise, his confidence... even a leader. You could say, 'How can a six year old be a leader?' Well, he was and I think I knew it at six years old."

Downs having the intangibles at six years old is just hilarious and it's quite obvious the Ohio State product has had that dog in him for a long time.