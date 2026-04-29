'Football Savant' Caleb Downs Blew Cowboys' Minds During Pre-Draft 30 Visit

When it comes to the game of football, Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs' talent extends far beyond his physical abilities.

We know all the tangibles Downs has at this point after doing all of our homework during the pre-draft process, but those tangibles are just part of what makes him exceptional.

The other part is his preparation and overall football IQ, and we got a good dose of just how special he is in those areas from Cowboys vice president of player personnel, Will McClay.

McClay was a guest on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast on Wednesday and he revealed that Downs was able to not only break down Ohio State's defense during his 30 visit with the team, but he also did a breakdown of Alabama's and the Cowboys'.

"Then he came in here for a 30 visit. Not only did he talk about Alabama's defense that he learned three years ago, he broke that defense down, he broke down Ohio State's defense and he talked about our defense, so that lets you know that that brain works," McClay explained.

When asked to confirm that Downs actually broke down Dallas' defense, McClay did just that.

"He understands concepts," McClay said. "When you say what type of scheme you're gonna run, he understands how the different pieces work and fit together."

"He's a football savant because things just work that way in his head," McClay added.

Why Downs' breakdowns are so impressive

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just in case you needed confirmation, yes, that's special.

Downs' ability to break down an Alabama defense that he played in for just one season and hadn't taken a snap for since 2023 was in and of itself impressive, but being able to break down a Cowboys defense that hasn't even taken the field under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker is something else.

Granted, we know the kind of scheme Parker is going to run, but being able to diagnose how that's going to look without having a single second of film to watch of the unit in action says a lot.

If you're wondering how Downs is capable of playing multiple positions at a high level, this is part of the answer. He has the smarts to understand what needs to be done at each spot, and the physical attributes to execute. Downs also understands how the positions he doesn't play are supposed to work and that sets him up to be a true leader of the defense.

We can also point to all that as a reason why Downs is going to be 100% ready to go by Week 1.

Sure, there will be growing pains for him, as is the case with all rookies, but he is far better equipped to make an immediate impact than the vast majority of first-year players.

As if we needed another reason to get excited about the Cowboys' first-round pick, McClay just gave us one.

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