Caleb Downs Shares What He’s Looking Forward to Most with Dallas Cowboys in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys used their top pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which was No. 11 overall, to bring in Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Not only did he fill a major need in their secondary, but Downs was labeled one of the smartest and most well-rounded prospects in the class.

Since joining the Cowboys, he's already impressed plenty of his teammates, including fellow rookie Devin Moore, who was shocked at how quickly Downs learned the playbook during rookie minicamp. Even veteran teammates were impressed with his composure and versatility during OTAs and minicamp.

As impressive as he was on the field, Downs apparently blew away just about every team that he met with during the scouting process. He came across as highly intelligent and showed a true love for the game. That's why it should be no surprise that he said that the thing he's looking forward to most in the NFL is the new level of competition.

What is Caleb Downs looking forward to during his rookie season?

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While on the Downs 2 Business podcast with his brother Josh Downs, who plays wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, Caleb was asked what he's excited about at the next level. The rookie says it's all about challenging himself, and he's ready to see how he fares against the best of the game.

"Yeah, I would just say I love competition. So just a new level of competition. I feel like pushing myself is always the best thing for me. So, I mean, I went through high school, went through college, and then this is just the next challenge that I'm putting myself through. And I'm excited to see where I'm at and keep pushing from there," Downs said.

Caleb Downs is a star in the making

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he's listed as a safety, Downs is expected to spend a significant amount of time playing in the slot for Dallas. That was one of their weakest spots in 2025, although just about every position in the secondary was a problem.

Not only can Downs help by filling that role, but he's seen as an extension of the defensive coordinator on the field. His ability to soak up the playbook and be able to help get his teammates on the same page will be invaluable, especially for a team that seemed to be out of sync for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

That will be huge for first year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is trying to turn the ship around in a hurry. Having a player capable of ensuring the back end is secure will take a huge burden off his hands, and will help Downs quickly become a superstar in the NFL.

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