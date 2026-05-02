Caleb Downs Already Impressing Cowboys' Teammates During Rookie Minicamp

Dallas Cowboys football is inching closer to a return, with their rookie class getting together for their first minicamp this weekend. There's no shortage of players to keep an eye on, but the one who everyone wants to see is safety Caleb Downs.

The 11th overall pick out of Ohio State is arguably the most complete prospect from this class, and happens to fill multiple holes on defense for Dallas. He's also been called a highly intelligent player, who serves as an extension of the defensive coordinator.

That's clearly not just talk either. Fellow rookie Devin Moore is already impressed with his new teammate. The cornerback from Florida said Downs is already playing multiple spots in the secondary, and has the entire playbook memorized.

Caleb Downs is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys defense needed

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Downs spent the past two seasons at Ohio State, he began his collegiate career at Alabama working with Nick Saban. Joseph Hoyt said that Downs spent so much time with the coach that he earned the nickname "Little Nick."

Saban was quick to praise Downs after he was selected by the Cowboys, saying he's not only a tremendous player, but just as good of a person.

"This is as fine a young man as you're ever going to find to be a part of your team," Saban said of Downs. "He's a great competitor. He's got great character. He's so instinctive as a player. He can play downhill, he can play in the box, he can play the deep field, he can play man to man. This guy is a tremendous, tremendous person and competitor."

Saban added that as good as Downs was while he was with the Crimson Tide, he became an even better player during his time with the Buckeyes.

Dallas Cowboys broke tradition by selecting Caleb Downs in Round 1

Dallas Cowboys safety Roy Williams against the Philadelphia Eagles at Texas Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For whatever reason, the Cowboys haven't always held the safety position in a high regard. Selecting Downs marks the first time they took a safety in Round 1 since 2002, which is when they took Roy Williams at No. 8 overall out of Oklahoma.

Williams spent seven seasons in Dallas, making the All-Pro Team in 2003. He was also a five-time Pro Bowler, earning the nod in every season from 2003-2007.

As good as Williams was, Downs is a more complete player who excels in coverage as well as against the run. His ability to play centerfield as well as in the slot was a huge reason Dallas was interested, and he's already impressing teammates such as Moore.

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