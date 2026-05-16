Cowboys Rookie Caleb Downs Already Impressing Veteran Teammates

In need of a new leader on the defensive side of the ball, the Dallas Cowboys decided to trade up one spot in the 2026 NFL draft and select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall. The selection of Downs has been widely praised due to not only his exceptional skill, but also his incredible football IQ.

Downs is considered a coach on the field, who excels at keeping his teammates on the same page. As a rookie, he's going to be asked to step up immediatley since the Cowboys defense, especially in the secondary, was a mess in 2025.

The good news is that he's up to the task and has jumped in head first with the Cowboys. Downs was praised for his hard work during rookie minicamp, and as we previously wrote, fourth-round pick Devin Moore was blown away by how quickly he learned the playbook.

Veterans are thrilled with Caleb Downs' approach

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Now that voluntary workouts have begun, Downs is impressing the veterans as well. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said Downs is ready to ball out, adding that he's the type of player who will help teams win.

"He's here to help us win," Overshown said via Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. "He's here to ball out. And so I'm excited. When you've got those types of players on your team, you always got a chance on Sundays."

Dak Prescott was also impressed by Downs, saying he "loves the way he's wired." Prescott didn't hide from the truth either, saying it was obvious they needed help on defense, and gave the front office kudos for the work they did addressing the defense.

"Obviously, we needed help," Prescott said. "We went into that side, everybody knowing that's what we were going to do starting with the staff and did that, to then just adding as many players as we can whether it be veterans in free agent signings or in the draft. I think we did a hell of a job. Just being around these guys for two weeks, looks like they're a lot of high character guys."

Caleb Downs fills a huge need in the secondary

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Downs proved during his tenure with the Buckeyes that he can play just about any spot in the secondary. With the Cowboys, he's expected to spend much of his time playing in the slot, which was a terrible weakness for the Cowboys in 2025.

They were so bad in the slot that Jerry Jones admitted they made a mistake by letting Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker also spoke about the position during the offseason, saying every good defense has to have someone who can play the nickel.

With Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker, and P.J. Locke at safety, the Cowboys can comfortably put Downs in the slot, where he will make a huge impact.

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