Caleb Downs May Have Said Too Much About Cowboys Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of falling to 0-2 if they don't handle business in Sunday's home opener against the Washington Commanders.

The defense showed that there's still a long road to improvement in Week 1's loss to the New York Giants but rookie safety Caleb Downs is hardly to blame. Overshadowed by Dallas' embarrassing defensive effort was Downs' impressive NFL debut, as he finished with eight total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

All eyes remain on Downs as he continues to get his NFL career underway, but with that attention comes a microscope on certain comments he has or will make.

Caleb Downs Says Cowboys Coaches Have

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During a recent episode of the Downs 2 Business podcast, Downs and his older brother, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, had former Pro Bowl safety and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu.

The episode featured some great conversations between the three of them, but also included an interesting quote from Caleb Downs about the Dallas coaches, one that some Cowboy fans might have preferred to not hear as the team stares down a potential 0-2 hole to begin the season.

After Mathieu brought up the idea of coaches telling players not to get wrapped up into the social media craze, Downs had an interesting comment about what he's seen from his own coaches during his time in Dallas.

"I ain't gonna lie, some of our coaches here, they be on Twitter more than the players, like too much," Downs said.

Take a look:

Caleb Downs says Cowboys coaches be on twitter more than the players cool we'll hear this tweet LOUD AND CLEAR‼️.. Give him the GREEN DOT or you'll a defensive assistant in Cleveland next season! 😂 #Cowboysnation pic.twitter.com/RryWJhjBGa — J Tuck (@jtuck151) September 16, 2026

Downs obviously meant no harm with his comments, but it sheds an interesting light on Cowboys coaches, particularly if it's happening with defensive coaches. Fans will immediately point to the argument "less time on social media equals more time in prepping for the game."

Would that have made the difference in Dallas' loss to the Giants? Probably not, but it's certainly not what fans want to hear, especially after an offseason that was filled with talk about how improved the defense was under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Of course, all of the negativity can be put to rest if Downs and the Dallas defense put together an impressive performance against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders on Sunday.

Dallas and Washington kickoff from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —