Cowboys Replace DeMarvion Overshown With Explosive LB in Todd McShay's Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys might be in the market for linebacker help yet again in 2026.

While the Cowboys hope Jaishawn Barham will be the long-term solution at one linebacker spot, chances are they'll have to find a long-term running mate for him in 2027.

That's because Dee Winters is just a temporary band-aid for 2026, and DeMarvion Overshown is going to be a free agent in 2027 and we believe he is unlikely to return, especially if his injury issues persist (he's already hurt this season).

We'd expect a veteran addition at the position in free agency next year, but The Ringer's Todd McShay believes Dallas could dip into the 2027 NFL Draft for more help.

McShay mocks 'explosive' LB to Cowboys

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) celebrates playing Georgia Southern University during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McShay has the Cowboys sporting the No. 17 overall pick, which would mean Dallas falls short of the playoffs again. With that pick, the Cowboys draft Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown.

"Brown is an explosive sideline-to-sideline linebacker who packs a heavy punch," McShay explained. "He diagnoses and attacks gaps quickly, and finishes with the power and consistency NFL coaches want in the middle of a defense.

"His coverage skills are still developing, but he has the athleticism and pass-rushing potential to become a legitimate three-down playmaker. Brown’s speed would help Dallas defend the run from two-high shells without surrendering the coverage disguise that defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants on the back end."

An explosive duo

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) after a lightning delay before the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown sounds a lot like Barham, and if that's the case, he would make quite the duo with the Cowboys' 2026 third-round pick.

In 2025, Brown notched 106 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, and showed his pass-rush prowess with five sacks. He even showed chops in coverage with one pick and five passes defensed that ranked tied for first in the nation among linebackers.

Over two games this season, Brown has recorded 16 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one pass defensed.

Brown ranked No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' preseason rankings for returning linebackers and PFF projected the 6-foot-2, 235-pound defender as a top-40 pick in next year's draft.

PFF points out how Brown reached a top speed of nearly 22 MPH in 2025, further showcasing his elite athleticism. Brown proved to be an elite tackler, with his 6.1% missed tackle rate putting him in the 91st percentile at the position.

If all of Brown's traits translate to the NFL, the Cowboys could have themselves an impressive combination of linebackers for the long haul if the Clemson product lands in Dallas.

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