An offseason full of hope hit a brick wall in Week 1 as the Dallas Cowboys suffered a brutal loss at the hands of the New York Giants. They get a shot at redemption this weekend as they host the Washington Commanders in another NFC East showdown.

It's been hard to look ahead to this game with much hope considering how rough the first outing went, especially on defense. The good news is that the NFL season is a marathon and not a sprint. That means this loss could look like a learning experience before long, provided that Dallas makes the right adjustments.

Speaking of those adjustments, the following four Cowboys have the most to prove entering their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Dee Winters, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters tackles New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired in a draft-day trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Dee Winters was seen as a perfect fit at inside linebacker. After one game, there are now concerns as Winters was a liability in coverage and the Giants took advantage of that continually.

Winters missed out on the dreaded "five worst" players according to PFF grades, but that doesn't mean he fared well. In his first game with the Cowboys, Winters had a grade of just 42.2, which is incredibly alarming considering how much faith they put in him this offseason. He now enters Week 2 feeling the pressure, especially with DeMarvion Overshown dealing with an injury.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens had just 28 yards on three receptions in Week 1. He could have had much more if not for a terrible drop on a deep pass that went right into his hands. Pickens had another drop earlier, although that one would have been negated by penalty if he had hauled it in. Still, it was a night to forget for the star wideout.

Pickens will have a chance to prove he's still the big-time playmaker Cowboys fans fell in love with in 2025 this weekend, and has a favorable matchup that he can take advantage of. The Cowboys will be counting on him to come through as their offense could use a spark.

Christian Parker, Defensive Coordinator

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No offseason move brought more hope to Dallas than the hiring of Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator. His selection was a departure from their norm and the respect he earned throughout the league had the Cowboys being viewed as threats in the NFC.

We can’t say the hire was a mistake after one game, but it’s safe to say his debut couldn’t have gone much worse. The entire defense seemed confused and out of position, which was a problem throughout the 2025 campaign under Matt Eberflus.

Parker needs to get his defense on the same page this week, or else the pressure will truly begin to mount.

The entire Dallas secondary

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely carries the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Caleb Downs and Cobie Durant, there wasn’t much to get excited about with the Cowboys secondary. Offseason additions Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke had issues in coverage, as did DaRon Bland. Shavon Revel was decent, but still wasn’t the player they hoped to see.

Against a Washington offense that has Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, the Dallas secondary is going to be in a huge spotlight this weekend. How they respond will go a long way toward deciding this game.

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