New Cowboys S Caleb Downs Hyped As Hall Of Fame Talent By NFL Coach

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night, trading up to select Ohio State All-American Caleb Downs, a do-it-all safety who is exactly the kind of versatile defensive back that defensive coordinator Christian Parker can turn into an All-Pro.

Downs was widely regarded as one of the best overall players in this year's class, so it's no surprise that the pick has been met with high praise around the league.

The 6-foot, 206-pound safety can make an immediate impact from Day 1 and should immediately help the league's worst pass defense take a major step forward during the 2026 season.

But analysts and reporters aren't the only ones raving about the pick. One NFL coach had high praise for NFL insider Albert Breer of SI.com, suggesting Downs is the most-likely player from this year's class to end his career with a gold jacket and bust in Canton.

Caleb Downs: Hall of Fame Talent?

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs celebrates an interception against the Grambling State Tigers at Ohio Stadium | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The selection of Downs earned an A+ in our immediate draft grades and received similar reactions online.

"Adding Downs was the best-case scenario for the Cowboys. While you could make an argument that there was a greater need on the edge (and at linebacker), Downs is someone who will help the entire defense improve," our own Randy Gurzi wrote.

"During his meetings with teams at the NFL Combine, Downs impressed with his high football IQ. He's been described as a coach on the field, which is exactly what this secondary needs. Fans watched in frustration throughout the 2025 season as cornerbacks and safeties never seemed to know where to line up, or what the coverage was."

Breer was hearing similar reactions across the league, with an unnamed coach saying Downs was the most likely player to become a Hall of Famer.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Vegas odds on the guy with the best chance to get a gold jacket, it's Downs," the coach said.

That comment highlights just how big of a home run the selection was on Thursday night, and it's something that the Cowboys' defense despearately needed.

Downs recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles during his final year at Ohio State. He is a true game-changing, play-making safety, which the Cowboys' secondary has lacked. If he lives up to his potential, Downs will become a cornerstone of the Cowboys' defense.

Of course, we will have to see how Downs transitions to the NFL from college, but there are high hopes for the talented Buckeye and the sky appears to be the limit.

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