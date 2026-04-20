When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys and the 2026 NFL Draft, the name of the game is improving the defense.

Dallas sported one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season and if the unit had just been average, the Cowboys would have at least made the playoffs — and Jerry Jones agrees.

"Had we played a lick of defense last year, we would've had ourselves, I think, a real playoff run," Jones said in March.

It was a relief to see the Cowboys ditch Matt Eberflus for Christian Parker, and while we're high on Parker's ability to turn things around, he still needs players to help his cause.

Armed with two first-round picks, the defensive overhaul should begin on opening night and it would be wise for the Cowboys to walk away from the 2026 NFL Draft with a class heavy on new defenders.

After previously taking a stab at a three-round mock draft, we're now going all the way with a seven-round mock that serves as a blueprint for how Dallas can finally fix its defense.

Round 1, Pick 12: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Downs is one of the very best players in this draft, regardless of position, but there is precedent for such a talented safety falling this far, with Derwin James and Kyle Hamilton being examples.

Downs is the total package. High football IQ, great instincts, elite athleticism and he can play near the line of scrimmage as a box safety or nickel corner, and he can line up as a free safety. The Cowboys would be getting a steal at No. 12.

Round 1, Pick 20: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Drafting an older prospect isn't ideal, but the Cowboys are in a win-now window and Mesidor is better equipped than most to provide the immediate impact the Cowboys need along the edge.

Mesidor was highly productive last season with 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-2 and 272 pounds, he can stand up, put his hand in the dirt and even slide into the inside. The Miami product is an elite run defender, also.

Round 3, Pick 92: CB Keith Abney, Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Abney lacks in size (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) he makes up for with his tenacity, high football IQ, instincts and 4.4 speed. Abney could factor in as a slot or boundary cornerback, two spots that are unsettled in Dallas.

Abney flashed his playmaking ability at Arizona State, producing five interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the last two seasons. Abney is an effective blitzer and is above average defending the run.

Round 4, Pick 112: LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of Mel Kiper's favorite prospects in the entire draft, Rolder is someone who checks several boxes. The Michigan product has sideline-to-sideline speed that enables him to track down ball-carriers, drop into coverage and get after the quarterback.

A strong run defender and tackler, Rolder also possesses a high football IQ and can quickly diagnose plays. His experience with wearing the green dot makes him an ever better fit for Dallas.

Round 5, Pick 152: WR Malik Benson, Oregon

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Cowboys don't have great depth behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, so more competition is needed for the bottom half of the depth chart.

At 6-foot and 189 pounds, Benson is an explosive weapon in the passing game with elite vertical speed. He also isn't afraid to get into the middle of the field and can take short passes for chunk gains by running past defenders.

Round 5, Pick 177: OL Alex Harkey, Oregon

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Harkey offers exactly the kind of versatility the Cowboys need with questions at both tackle spots, and potentially at guard if Dallas decides to slide Tyler Smith to left tackle.

While many experts believe Harkey will end up playing guard at the next level, his experience at Oregon came at right tackle. Grabbing an offensive lineman with versatility is a good way for Dallas to hedge its bet on a Day 3 pick.

Round 5, Pick 180: EDGE Logan Fano, Utah

Utah Utes defensive end Logan Fano and Weber State Wildcats quarterback Kylan Weisser. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Fano's doesn't have gaudy college production with 10.5 sacks over the last three years, but he's got a relentless motor and is capable of exceeding expectations with pure effort.

Fano will help his cause to stick in Dallas by operating as a special teams asset in Year 1, something the Cowboys definitely need, but he could work his way into a rotational role down the road.

Round 7, Pick 218: DT Brandon Cleveland, NC State

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dallas trading away Osa Odighizuwa was something the team had to do with the crowded group inside, but it wouldn't hurt to add more competition for depth spots upfront with Osa gone.

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Cleveland doesn't necessarily jump off the tape at you in any particular way, but he's a space-eater and solid run defender, two things Dallas no doubt needs.