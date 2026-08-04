CeeDee Lamb Trying Literally Everything to Improve His Hands at Cowboys Training Camp

Nobody can say Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb isn't trying everything he can to improve his hands.

Lamb regularly does jugs work before, during and after practices in order to work on his hands and negate drops, but he did something on Tuesday we've never seen him do.

In fact, we've never seen anyone do what Lamb did, which was to put what looked to be anet over his helmet while he was catching passes from the machine.

We would assume that lessens Lamb's visibility and, in turn, offers a bigger challenge for the star wide receiver when catching balls.

That is truly elite dedication and that is how Lamb has become one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

To give you an idea of how tough that is, George Pickens tried it and gave up rather quickly.

Hahaha he said I ain’t got time for all that pic.twitter.com/hzLi5Xkq3t — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 4, 2026

CeeDee Lamb's drops issue

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. | USA TODAY Sports

Drops have been an issue for Lamb during his career, as the star wideout has tallied six or more in each campaign. In 2025, Lamb posted eight drops in 14 games, which matched his career-high and ranked tied for sixth in the NFL.

In the past, Lamb has attributed his drops to a lack of focus when trying to bring in the rock. He sometimes thinks about his next move before bringing the ball in.

"It's really just a lack of focus on my end, honestly," Lamb said last season. "Just thinking of doing two before one. And there's been plenty of that going on.

"And by that, I mean, I'm thinking about my next move before catching the ball, and things of that nature. There's not really much on anybody else but myself, and I've never been a type to really point the finger. It's all on me, and I gotta answer that."

Lamb started off training camp on the wrong foot after he dropped the first pass on Day 1 of training camp, according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News.

It bothered him so much that Lamb was outside hours before practice the next day getting in work on the jugs machine, according to Nick Eatman of the Cowboys' official website.

"Nothing like the jugs machine in the morning," Eatman said. "How about CeeDee Lamb here, 7:30 am in Oxnard, getting a helmet on and coming out and doing the jugs machine."

Lamb's dedication is certainly admirable, especially when you consider he's already established himself as one of the best players at his position in the league.

We have no doubt he'll rectify the situation.