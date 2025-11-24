Dallas Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer shares belief in CeeDee Lamb despite drops

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Week 12 with a major win after an unlikely comeback against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas now faces a quick turnaround for Week 13, with a Thanksgiving showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday afternoon.

While the Cowboys were able to score a big win, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a sore spot with another dop-plagued game against the Eagles.

Lamb had just four catches on 11 targets from Dak Prescott.

Despite the drops, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer restated his confidence in the star pass catcher ahead of Thursday's game.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch while being defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“CeeDee is not a good player,” Schottenheimer said, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s an incredible player. I think the biggest thing for CeeDee is to know we love him, we trust him, the ball is going to keep coming his way.

“There are some weeks you have great games and other weeks where you’re like, ‘Hey, I didn’t play as good as I can play,’ but when we start drawing plays for Kansas City — I’ll give them a heads up — there will be a lot going to No. 88.”

This season, Lamb has 44 catches for 632 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how often Lamb is targeted against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving, or whether Dak Prescott will continue to feed George Pickens early and often.

CeeDee Lamb in 2025

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This season, Lamb has been outshined by offseason acquisition George Pickens.

Earlier this season, Lamb missed multiple games due to injury, which has led to a drop in his production. In the performance against the Eagles, Lamb had more drops than he has touchdowns on the year.

This season, Lamb ranks No. 42 in the league with 44 receptions, No. 24 with 632 yards, and has just two touchdowns.

We'll have to see if he can bounce back on Thursday when the Cowboys welcome the Chiefs to AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

