CeeDee Lamb Started Cowboys Training Camp With Rare Mistake & Took It Personally

Dallas Cowboys training camp is now in full swing, with the team's first practice at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard in the books. On Wednesday, the team returns to the practice field, but star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was not willing to wait until 11:45 a.m. PT.

Lamb had something lingering in his mind from the opening day of camp, and he wanted to make sure that it wasn't going to happen again.

Nick Eatman of the team's official website took to social media on Thursday morning to share a video of the jug machine out on the practice field bright and early. At 7:45 a.m. local time, Lamb was already warming up his hands and preparing for Day 2 of camp.

Guess the player who’s on the field getting work at 7:45 this morning … pic.twitter.com/laW9NqRbHg — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) July 30, 2026

That is the type of dedication you need when you strive to be the best that you can be. But why was Lamb so eager to get to work on Thursday morning? It stems from the opening play of team drills on Wednesday.

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, Lamb dropped the opening pass of the day. He clearly took that personally.

CeeDee Lamb Striving To Be The Best

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Lamb struggled with drops, notably recorded seven drops against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, and totaled 14 drops for the year. He had a 64.1 catch percentage in 2025, marking the lowest of his six-year career.

Lamb was open about the reason for his struggles, honestly admitting that it stemmed from a lack of concentration.

"It's really just a lack of focus on my end, honestly," he told the media. "Just thinking of doing two [run] before one [catch]. And there's been plenty of that going on. And by that, I mean, I'm thinking about my next move before catching the ball, and things of that nature. There's not really much on anybody else but myself, and I've never been a type to really point the finger.

"It's all on me, and I gotta answer that."

Lamb was praised for taking accountability, and bounced back in a big way. He finished the year with 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns. Seeing the way he is already taking accountability in training camp, after just one play, is a positive sign for what the Cowboys should expect from the perennial Pro Bowler's 2026 campaign.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —