Cowboys Executive Will McClay Addresses George Pickens’ Future in Dallas

Following an explosive first season with the Dallas Cowboys, there was no shortage of speculation about George Pickens’ future. While Pickens himself would have preferred a long-term deal, the Cowboys decided to use the franchise tag, which keeps him in town for at least one more season.

Pickens will make $27.3 million this season, an amount that’s fully guaranteed. As a one-year deal, the full contract counts against the salary cap. That’s a significant cap hit, but vice president of player personnel Will McClay says the Cowboys are more than happy to have Pickens on the books.

While appearing on Crown Global Media's Doin' Alright podcast, McClay said he's not concerned with outside perceptions. He even said he doesn't want anyone to tell him how to handle his checkbook, just like he wouldn't tell anyone what to do with theirs.

”Public perception is, oh, you should sign this guy and do that. But, you know, I don't tell you how to run your checkbook, you don't tell me how to run mine. And it's, you know, our businesses. And so I really, everybody's philosophy is a little bit different. And we love George Pickens,” McClay said.

“Finding a way to fill the team with 53 of the best players in today's day and age is very, very difficult. So you go through the different contracts and the different aspects and all those different ways and you put it together. And that situation with George presented itself in a way that we could do it that way and still keep our team together. That's the best way for me to put it.”

Could McClay's comments mean George Pickens will stay in Dallas long-term?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens went off with 93 receptions for 1,493 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which led the team in 2025. He was expected to be the WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb, who is earning an average of $34 million per season.

Lamb was injured early in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. He missed the following three games, during which Pickens stepped up and proved he was worthy of playing WR1.

With Lamb already playing under a high-dollar contract, there's a belief that Pickens won't be in Dallas beyond 2025. Recently I wrote about how the team could even consider moving on from Lamb and stick with Pickens long-term.

These comments from McClay, however, suggest there's a chance the Cowboys will do all they can to keep the offense intact. They just have to make sure they're comfortable with how their checkbook looks.

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