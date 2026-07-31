Dak Prescott Makes Prediction for How Dallas Cowboys' Offensive Line Will Shake Out

The Dallas Cowboys added an interesting wrinkle to the left tackle conversation going into training camp when head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tyler Smith would get reps there.

Smith also made things interesting before that when he said to the media that he wasn't sure where he was going to line up at camp.

"You know, we'll see what happens," he said. "Ultimately, Schotty makes those decisions. Wherever I do line up, I'm gonna be at the best of my abilities."

Of course, Smith possibly shifting to left tackle has been a topic of conversation throughout the offseason after Tyler Guyton's issues over two seasons and after Smith finished the 2025 season there with Guyton injured.

The Cowboys' and Smith's preference is to keep him at left guard, where he is one of the best in the business, but ultimately Dallas must field their best five, no matter how that comes.

One player who has a vested interest in how things shake out upfront, Dak Prescott, thinks he already knows how the unit is going to look come Week 1.

Prescott told reporters following practice on Thursday that he expects Smith to remain at left guard.

Why is that, you ask?

“I know [Tyler] Guyton is going to handle his business outside," Prescott said.

That would be the ideal outcome for the Cowboys, who have a lot invested in Guyton as a former first-round pick. And Guyton is no doubt the favorite to secure the role, at least when it comes to competing against Nate Thomas.

When it comes to Smith's chances of landing at left tackle, it looks like he's simply the contingency plan in the event the Cowboys are not pleased with both Guyton and Thomas, so this is very much Guyton's job to lose.

Left tackle update from training camp

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two practices of camp, Guyton has been the only one to see first-team reps at left tackle, but that doesn't mean Thomas won't get looks there. Schottenheimer told reporters that the Cowboys will rotate guys after four practices.

"I mean, it's the same as every day: coming to work and getting better, to try and get one percent better every day," Guyton said after Day 1.

"I'm not all the way where I want to be yet, and that's what camp is for," Guyton added. "I'm still trying to get better every single day, but it [definitely] feels like I'm going into my third year in the NFL. Things are slowing down for me and I'm learning more every day."

As far as Guyton's performance early on goes, there hasn't been any information out there, which can be construed as good news at this early stage of training camp because it means nothing glaringly bad has happened.

But, truth be told, no real evaluations can be made until the pads come on, something that will happen next week.