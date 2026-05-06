Colin Cowherd Again Defends Micah Parsons Trade After Stephen Jones Comments

When the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, just about everyone thought the front office was making a mistake.

Parsons is one of the best pass-rushers in the entire NFL and he was the leader of the Dallas defense. One person who believed the franchise made the right call, however, was Colin Cowherd.

We discussed Cowherd’s feelings during the 2025 season, where he said both teams got what they wanted. Green Bay got a game-changing defender and the Cowboys got flexibility to fix their entire defense. He called it a smart move for Dallas, saying they were a “better football team” after the trade.

Cowboys have the right pieces in place

Dallas Cowboys DB Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Now that the Cowboys have used their draft picks and reloaded their defense, Stephen Jones has said they believe they did the right thing by adding multiple players rather than paying just one.

Following up on the comments from Jones, Cowherd again tried to drive the point home, saying the Dallas defense was bad with Parsons, and the only way they were going to improve was with this trade.

“And I'm saying, he's not good against the run. He hasn't been great in the playoffs. And the Cowboys defense with Micah Parsons in 2024 was 31st in the league. Now, I'll admit when he left, it was worse. It was 32nd. But I said, it's bad with him.”

This move allowed the Cowboys to get the right pieces, and while that doesn’t guarantee they will be a good defense, it should help them avoid being a terrible defense. Cowherd agrees with this, saying, “In the NFL it's not about being great everywhere. It's about not being terrible anywhere!"

Trades can have more than one winner

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks onto the practice field at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cowherd discussed some of the biggest trades that have happened involving stars in recent years and has said the team that gives up the star player typically improves. He admits the teams getting the star players usually benefit as well, but it’s not all about winning and losing.

His best example was the Matthew Stafford trade between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Stafford’s addition pushed Los Angeles over the top and they have a Super Bowl to show for it.

The Lions, however, didn’t lose the trade. Instead, they loaded their roster with talent around Jared Goff, and are now one of the top teams in the NFC.

The same is true in this instance. Green Bay had many of the key pieces on defense, but lacked that one guy who could camp out in the offensive backfield. Landing Parsons gave them that player, and they’re better for it.

Dallas has an explosive offense but has been held back by a terrible defense. Now, they have talent throughout the defensive roster and very few holes. Sure, they suffered through a frustrating 2025 campaign but it could be worth it as early as this season.

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