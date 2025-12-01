Colin Cowherd makes bold claim about Dallas Cowboys without Micah Parsons

For the Dallas Cowboys, the biggest story this offseason was the situation surrounding Micah Parsons.

The electric pass rusher was heading into the final year of his contract and wanted to sign a new deal. Dallas said they had plans to keep him around, but eventually, talks fell apart, and Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Parsons has had plenty of success with the Packers, while the Cowboys have begun to find their groove without him. They started out with one of the worst defenses in the NFL, but have hit their stride during a three-game winning streak.

MORE: New Cowboys RB Israel Abanikanda's jersey number revealed at first practice

That has Colin Cowherd, who has been complimentary of the trade from the beginning, making a bold proclamation. Cowherd says the Cowboys are "a better football team" without Parsons. To be fair, he says both teams did well in the trade, saying each got what they needed.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons embrace after the game | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Dallas loved Micah. But the players around him weren't good enough. And Jerry Jones needed flexibility. I said this during the Micah trade. And I felt like I was on an island. Yes, it's good for Green Bay. It's great for Dallas, too. They got the infrastructure, the house they needed for their family. They were atrocious defensively and egregiously bad against the run. And signing Micah wasn't going to save that or change that," Cowherd said.

"But getting Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark and still two first-round picks. They have flexibility and are now a really good defense. With DeMarvion Overshown healthy, they're still top two in the NFL in pressures without Micah. And now they're great against the run. The Cowboys are a better football team without Micah."

"The Cowboys are a better football team without Micah."@colincowherd thinks Jerry Jones is making smart moves for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/jvUHkR7dFn — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 1, 2025

Dallas Cowboys shifted their entire philosophy on defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates with defensive tackle Kenny Clark. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Parsons gone, the Cowboys shifted their entire philosophy.

For years, they've been explosive off the edge, but susceptible to the run up the middle. That was evident when they were blown out by the Packers in their last playoff appearance following the 2023 season.

MORE: Cowboys' playoff odds paint grim picture despite open door in NFC East

Now with Williams and Clark joining Osa Odighizuwa, the Cowboys are focused on winning in the trenches. They're even utilizing a five-man defensive line with all three tackles out there at the same time. Throw in the fact that they could add even more help with their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, and it's easy to see where Cowherd is coming from.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

3x Super Bowl winner says Cowboys remind him of another championship team

George Pickens' projected contract, salary ranks in NFL's top 10 highest-paid WRs

Cowboys' Dak Prescott leads NFL in elite quarterback category