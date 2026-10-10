Jerry Jones recently said "There is nothing more dangerous than an old man with money," letting everyone know he was willing to spend big to help fix his struggling Dallas Cowboys.

Not long after that, he swung a trade for cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has yet to sign a new deal, but will need one before the 2027 season. Since last season, Jones has shown he's not only willing to go after big-name players, but he's also willing to hand out massive extensions.

Dallas has signed star players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Jake Ferguson, DaRon Bland, and Quinnen Williams to extensions over the past few years. They've also come to terms with some of their role players, extending Ryan Flournoy and Brevyn Spann-Ford recently.

While Jones has shown a willingness to pay for players, Colin Cowherd believes he will never win until he decides to pay for a better staff. Cowherd said there's no salary cap on coaches or general managers, yet Jones has decided those were the areas to go cheap.

"In a salary cap league, all right, there's a ceiling, right? There's two places where you can spend all you want, and it doesn't count against the cap. Coaching staffs and front offices, head coaches and GMs. And the Cowboys go cheap on those. Jerry didn't go cheap on his yacht, his helicopter, his stadium, his practice facility. They pay top of the market for quarterbacks, defensive tackles, and wide receivers. He goes cheap on the staff," Cowherd said.

"Jerry will overpay top of the market for players, a yacht, a stadium, a practice facility, and go cheap on the coach. It's like hosting a party in a mansion and going: Who's doing the catering? ... We called Subway"@colincowherd says it's time for Dallas to pay up for a coach pic.twitter.com/RxivQNNSMu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 9, 2026

Of course, Jones sees himself as the team's GM, which is why he doesn't go out of his way to pay someone to take over those duties. As for the head coach, Cowherd said the reason Jones won't fork out cash for a premium coach is because those coaches push back.

Cowherd isn't the first to make this claim, with former coaches such as Jason Garrett often being referred to as a "puppet" for Jones. The feeling around current head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been the same.

Brian Schottenheimer experiment has been a failure

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Jones refused to show any interest in some of the hot coaching candidates, including Ben Johnson. Instead, he focused on people he knew, such as Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore.

Schottenheimer, who had been on the Cowboys' staff since 2022, wasn't a popular choice and after 22 games, his hiring feels like a failure. Schottenheimer is now 9-12-1 and they continue to look outmatched week after week.

Cowherd was a huge critic of the Schottenheimer hire, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to find a counterargument to that criticism.

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