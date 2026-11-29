Jerry Jones did not sound happy with the performance of head coach Brian Schottenheimer following the Dallas Cowboys loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving.

His comments following the game have led to plenty of discussion, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it suggest a change will happen after the season. Rapoport broke down the post-game comments from Jones during NFL GameDay Morning, and found a couple of noteworthy phrases that paint a terrible picture for Schottenheimer.

"He said a couple things that were noteworthy there. Damning was the word that he used to explain this kind of loss for the Dallas Cowboys. He was asked what confidence he has. Nothing we saw tonight. These are alarming things for Brian Schottenheimer, the coach in his second year to hear," Rapoport said.

From NFL GameDay Morning: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has vowed to consider everything, with the coaching staff on notice for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/GucocJH86V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2026

"Has two years left on his contract after this year. One of the lowest paid head coaches in the NFL. That's a discussion for a whole different day, but certainly is true. And he's already replaced the defensive play-caller. For the Dallas Cowboys, there is nowhere else to go but the head coach."

Jerry Jones not expected to make a move during the season

allas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches game play against the Tennessee Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to Philly was a gut-punch for Dallas fans and they had the pitchforks out following the defeat. Cowboys Nation is demanding accountability, and they've grown tired of hearing the same "we need to be better" comments from Schottenheimer following each loss.

While their frustration is understandable, fans shouldn't expect Schottenheimer to be fired during the season. Jones has rarely made such a move, doing so just once in 2010 with Wade Phillips. Because of his history, Rapoport believes that Jones is serious when he says no change is imminent. Even so, he believes the Cowboys will move on, especially with Schottenheimer running out of time to turn things around.

"Now, Jerry Jones has indicated, and my understanding is it is the same, that there is nothing imminent, no change imminent. He said we still have several games to go. But it is very clear to me, based on my understanding of the situation, the Cowboys are going to get to the end of the season and a very consequential decision to make about their head coach, Brian Schottenheimer. There is still time to turn it around, just not very much time," Rapoport said.

If Dallas does move on from Schottenheimer, there are some interesting names to keep an eye on, including Sean McDermott, Chris Shula, and Brian Flores. All three are defensive-minded coaches and given the shortcomings the Cowboys have had on that side of the ball, even dating back to 2024 before Schottenheimer was hired, that feels like the right approach to fixing this mess.

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