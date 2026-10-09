Richard Sherman Recklessly Questions If Joey Porter Jr. Illness Is Contract Related

Just ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Thursday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they received some unfortunate news. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, was a late scratch.

Porter was sent home with the team, saying he was "very sick," but not everyone believes the illness is legitimate. Despite seeing Porter looking ill and walking with a staff member who was carrying a trash can for Porter, Richard Sherman said this could be contract-related.

While speaking on the Prime pregame show, Sherman was asked what type of player Porter would bring to the Dallas defense. He was complimentary of the defensive back, but couldn't help but dive into the contract situation, saying Porter might not be sick if the Cowboys gave him a new deal.

"Well, you can expect one of the best players in the National Football League. He played the corner position, hasn't given up a touchdown in man coverage since 2023. I think they can build a really cool defense around him. I think, you know, maybe if they would have gave him a new contract, maybe he would have been a little healthier today."

“I think if they gave him a new contract, maybe he would have been a little healthier today.”



Richard Sherman implying Joey Porter isn't playing tonight because he hasn't received a new contract. pic.twitter.com/7zrKOtLb1L — mm (@muhtxm) October 8, 2026

Sherman's comments come with no basis other than pure speculation, and he admitted he was speculating. Still, it's rather reckless to just throw out an accusation. Sherman also couldn't help himself from continuing to bring up Porter's lack of an extension even after the panel reminded him not to speculate.

"Everything developed really quickly. It's unfortunate. I thought he played well last week in the 25 snaps that he played. He didn't get targeted. He's a good player. He will definitely elevate this defense and help them become better. But I think there's going to be some decisions made with the contract that helps him move forward."

Joey Porter Jr. said he plans to play 2026 without a new deal

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. arrives to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter was added for a second-round pick in 2028 and a sixth-rounder in 2027. The former second-round pick has emerged as one of the top man-coverage corners in the NFL and did well in his debut with the Cowboys, despite limited practice time.

He was unhappy with his contract situation with the Steelers and sat out the first three weeks, citing back pain. That pain healed quickly once he was in Dallas, but Porter said he planned on playing this season without an extension.

Sherman isn't buying that, however.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —