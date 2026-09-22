Jerry Jones Reignites Cowboys Trade Buzz While Explaining Viral 'Old Man With Money' Quote

After enjoying our first Victory Monday of the year, it's time for the Dallas Cowboys to return to the practice field on Tuesday afternoon as the team begins preparations for an epic Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team's Week 3 outing will be historic, whether it's a win or loss, because it's the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro. It will also be the toughest test for the Cowboys' defense so far this season, thanks to former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who has the skill set to exploit the Cowboys' defensive weaknesses.

Through two weeks, the Cowboys' defense has been plagued by injuries. That highlights the team's lack of depth and areas that need to be improved, and it looks like Jerry Jones is paying attention.

The Cowboys owner and general manager has been teasing a potential "all-in" move all offseason and has consistently made it clear that he is open to making a trade. During his Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was back at it and reignited some new trade buzz.

'Nothing More Dangerous Than An Old Man With Money'

Jerry Jones after the game:



“There is nothing more dangerous than an old man with money.” pic.twitter.com/PhN8rW0anV — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) September 20, 2026

After Sunday's big win over the Washington Commanders, Jones had a message for the cameras as he made his way back to the locker room to celebrate. When he spotted the cameras, Jones dropped his quote of the day: "There is nothing more dangerous than an old man with money."

When asked about his quote, Jones made it clear that he was talking about football and improving the team.

"Very much, very much. I wouldn’t under no circumstance, with that audience, be referring to anything other than a football context," Jones said, before throwing in some "Jerryisms" that only he can pull off.

“I said it out of context, but I’m glad I said it. We were just feeling so good about our win that we were feeling our oats. We say this just right; don’t tamper. My point is, it’s good. We have the makings of a team here that I’m that optimistic about. I’d work to improve it in a minute financially.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is just the latest example of Jones suggesting the team will explore a trade, after previously saying he would be willing to mortgage the future for an impact player on defense.

The two players who are consistently linked to the Cowboys are Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Considering the Raiders' 2-0 start, Crosby may be off the table, but Porter could immediately come in and start in Dallas, especially with three key members of the secondary sidelined after suffering injuries through the first two weeks.

Now, Jerry could just be feeling himself after the first win of the year, but the way he's consistently teased a potential trade is notable, and is something to keep an eye on leading up to this year's NFL trade deadline.

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