Concerts Offer Possible Hints About 5 Games on Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Schedule

The NFL will release the schedule for the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the league later this month, but we are getting some early hints about when and where some of Dallas' games could take place.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman is putting in the work to figure out some games on the 2026 NFL schedule by going over events taking place at stadiums that will push teams into road games or primetime games.

When it comes to the Cowboys, there is an Usher and Chris Brown concert at AT&T Stadium on the Sunday Week 1 falls on, so that means Dallas won't play a Sunday home game that week.

"Usher and Chris Brown play AT&T Stadium on Thursday/Saturday/Sunday of Week 1, so Cowboys will open the season on the road (or play Monday)," Auman wrote.

Ed Sheeran is also coming to AT&T Stadium this year, with his concert falling in Week 7, which opens the door for the Cowboys to either play on the road on Sunday or have their game come on Thursday or Monday night that week, assuming they aren't on bye.

Sheeran's concert in the Cowboys' home venue is just one of seven he will have that impact NFL teams' ability to play a home game. Here's the full rundown from Auman:

Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: New England Patriots

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons

Week 5: New Orleans Saints

Week 6: Carolina Panthers

Week 7: Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bruno Mars is another artist impacting NFL teams. His concert in Tampa is on Sunday, Sept. 13, and he'll also have shows in Miami in Week 2 and in San Francisco in Week 5.

Pinpointing possible Cowboys home games

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and quarterback Dak Prescott. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

While we don't have the official dates and times for the Cowboys' games, we do know who their opponents will be and some of them are on the list of teams impacted by concerts.

The Cowboys have home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

Meanwhile, they are on the road against the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Giants, Eagles, Commanders.

Knowing what we know about the Bucs' stadium being overtaken by a concert in Week 9, that could be when one of the Cowboys' home games fall. Weeks 2 (Eagles) and 5 (49ers) are two more potential home games for Dallas.

Usher and Chris Brown have a concert at SoFi Stadium in Week 10, so we know Dallas won't be playing in Los Angeles that week unless the game is on a Thursday or Monday.