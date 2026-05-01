The Dallas Cowboys had themselves quite a 2026 NFL Draft.

By all accounts, Dallas' three-day event was successful. The team did not stray from the needed approach and went heavy on the defense, and in the process picked up some promising players who could transform a defense that was among the NFL's very worst last season.

As a result, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano ranked Dallas' class as the second-best in the entire NFC.

"With all the chaos in Dallas on a yearly basis, it’s easy to forget that Jerry Jones and his staff tend to do their best work during the draft," Manzano wrote. "They have a track record of producing quality edge rushers, and they increased their odds of finding their next star player by taking three at the position."

"Some referred to Lawrence as a reach in the first round, but he has an enticing ceiling given his 6' 4" frame and 253 pounds. And Downs’s do-it-all skill set is exactly what this secondary needed after a disastrous season," Manzano added.

There's just one problem

New York Giants draft pick Arvell Reese, Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Joe Schoen. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

If you think an impressive draft class gives the Cowboys a leg up in the NFC East, think again. As good as the Cowboys' draft was, their division rivals did well, also.

In fact, Manzano believes the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, among NFC draft classes, and the Washington Commanders ranked sixth.

New York added three players in linebacker Arvell Reese, offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and cornerback Colton Hood who can step in and contribute immediately.

Reese will start as an off-ball linebacker, creating a strong one-two punch with Tremaine Edmunds. Billed as a tackle, Mauigoa will slot in at guard, where the Giants had a hole before the draft. Hood, meanwhile, should fill the void left by Cor'Dale Flott's exit.

The Eagles fortified a pass-catchers group that could soon be without A.J. Brown by selecting wide receiver Makai Lemon and tight end Eli Stowers. Offensive tackle Markel Bell gives Philly some insurance after Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata have missed games with injuries in recent years.

The Commanders having only two picks over the first two days left them a bit short on potential Day 1 contributors, but there's the potential for linebacker Sonny Styles to make a huge impact right off the bat to improve a defense that, like Dallas', was one of the worst in the NFL last season.

For Philly, this means they likely aren't going away. For the Giants, it's fair to assume a step forward is in order, especially now that the team has added a legitimate head coach in John Harbaugh. Washington could be better simply by having Jayden Daniels healthy for an entire season, but Styles will help, too.

We still believe the Cowboys can win the NFC East because they have the potential to be the most well-rounded team, but there is nothing that tells us taking home the division crown is going to be easy and seeing improvement from the defense, which isn't guaranteed, is paramount.

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