Cowboys Sign Offensive Lineman, Waive Injured Edge Rusher Before First Padded Practice

As the Dallas Cowboys begin their second week of training camp, which will include the first padded practice on Monday, the team has made some roster moves.

The Cowboys announced on Sunday that they have signed offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez and waived edge rusher Charles Snowden with an injury designation.

Gutierrez recently received a look from the Cowboys in a workout, along with fellow free-agent offensive lineman LeRoy Watson.

Snowden was signed by the Cowboys back in June before he was hit with a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after pleading guilty to a DUI charge in January.

ESPN's Todd Archer reports that Snowden has a groin injury. If he clears waivers, Snowden will revert to injured reserve. From there, Snowden would be forced to miss the entire 2026 campaign unless he receives an injury settlement from Dallas.

Gutierrez entered the league as an undrafted free-agent signing of the Denver Broncos in 2022. He has also spent time with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts throughout his career.

In all, Gutierrez has appeared in just two games during his career, one with the Raiders in 2022 and one with the 49ers in 2024. His only offensive snaps in the NFL came in San Francisco, when he played at right tackle for three plays in Week 14 of 2024.

What Gutierrez signing means for Cowboys

Former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez. | USA TODAY Sports

It's never a bad thing to have as many depth options as possible, but this amounts to a fairly inconsequential signing for Dallas, as Gutierrez is really a camp body.

Gutierrez will have a chance to compete for a deep backup role, but his best bet for sticking in Dallas is finding his way onto the practice squad.

What the signing does do is make us wonder if one of the Cowboys' tackles is injured, which would necessitate adding another to the offseason roster.

At last check, the Cowboys had three players dealing with an injury on Saturday, but none of them were offensive linemen. The list includes Jalen Thompson (hip), P.J. Locke (knee) and Zion Childress (hamstring).

We should know more before or at the start of training camp practice on Monday, when the Cowboys first strap on the pads.

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