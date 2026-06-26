Cowboys CB Cobie Durant Primed for Breakout in Prove-It Season

Despite their struggles at cornerback in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys only made a couple of additions at the position this offseason. Their biggest was the under-the-radar free agency signing of Cobie Durant.

A fifth-round pick out of South Carolina State, Durant spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. He developed into a trusted starter for the Rams, and put together his best campaign last year.

Durant had 40 tackles, seven pass deflections, and three interceptions during the regular season. He then caught fire in the playoffs, recording another seven pass breakups and three interceptions in just three games.

Despite his success, Durant wasn't a hot name in free agency and signed with Dallas for one year with a deal that could be worth up to $5.5 million. Now, he enters training camp with an opportunity to carve out a big role, and Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes he can turn a strong season with Dallas into a big contract in 2027 free agency.

"In February of next year, Durant will turn 29, but he's an experienced starter who could garner strong interest after a standout year with the Cowboys. His ability to line up on the perimeter and in the slot may also bolster his market value if he makes more plays on the ball."

Cobie Durant could be a starter on the outside

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant reacts to a rushing touchdown scored by running back Kyren Williams. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

With DaRon Bland struggling to return to health throughout their offseason workouts, Durant and second-year cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. were taking snaps with the starting team. In addition to his work on the outside, Durant has been a weapon in the slot as well throughout his career, one of the reasons Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis said Durant is the most undervalued addition for Dallas this offseason.

While that versatility could help him in free agency next year, his ability to play on the boundary is what makes him a key player for Dallas. The Cowboys struggled mightily throughout the season to find any consistency in the secondary.

Rookie Caleb Downs is expected to help in a major way, and the plan seems to feature him in the slot. That being the case, Durant is likely to start on the outside. He's undersized, but plays with extreme confidence and physicality, two things that were sorely missing from their defensive backs in 2025.

The only issue is that he might not be a long-term answer since he has a chance to price himself out of the team's range with a breakout performance.

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