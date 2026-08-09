Stephen Jones Makes Strong Statement on Cowboys Adding to Roster Before Week 1

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones turned heads at the start of training camp when he made it quite clear he's willing to make a significant move.

And, based on comments from co-owner Stephen Jones, that is still very much on the table before the Cowboys kick off their season on Sept. 13 against the New York Giants.

During the broadcast of the team's practice on Saturday, Jones noted how the Cowboys are still talking with teams about trades, and conversations are being had with free agents, also.

Jones even went as far as to say that he would bet on the team's offseason roster looking different in the coming weeks.

"Stephen Jones was talking on the Cowboys broadcast about tinkering with the roster and said that they are still actively talking to other NFL teams about options as well as veteran free agents," Blogging The Boys' RJ Ochoa relayed. "He said if he was a betting man the 90 man roster would look different in a couple of weeks."

What position could the Cowboys add to?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to positions the Cowboys could add to, Jones did not say. However, Jones noted that the battles at cornerback and linebacker are ones he's focusing on, which could give us some insight into where the Cowboys are looking to add.

"Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on the team's broadcast during Saturday's practice that he is keeping his eye on corner and linebacker in terms of ongoing roster battles/situations," Ochoa added.

Those two positions make sense as spots the Cowboys could add to. After all, both position groups come with question marks and that's troublesome for a Cowboys defense that badly needs to improve in 2026.

DeMarvion Overshown's injury history is a concern, and the jury is still out on Dee Winters being an adquate starter in Christian Parker's defense. And, while Jaishawn Barham has been very impressive in camp, he amounts to a wild card at the moment.

At cornerback, DaRon Bland's injury history is another concerning issue for the Cowboys on defense. Cobie Durant has been one of the biggest standouts, but Shavon Revel remains unproven.

The position fans would love to see a significant addition to is edge rusher, where Maxx Crosby remains to dream acquisition.

It certainly wouldn't hurt to add to that group, either, as there's a lot of promise but not much certainty with guys like Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence.

We would definitely temper expectations. Pulling off a blockbuster move at this point in the offseason won't be easy, so look for Dallas to do something notable but not earth-shattering.

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