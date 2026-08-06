Dallas Cowboys Have Leader in CB2 Competition Between Cobie Durant & Shavon Revel

One of the key starting battles to watch in training camp for the Dallas Cowboys comes at cornerback, where Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel are battling for the job opposite DaRon Bland.

Durant was signed in free agency earlier this offseason in a move that didn't get much fanfare. Revel is entering his second season with the Cowboys and is hoping to rebound after a lackluster rookie campaign.

Through a week-plus of training camp, a leader has emerged in the competition, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

That leader is Durant.

"The other position battle ongoing is CB2: Cobie Durant vs. Shavon Revel. Both doing the thing. Durant in the lead," he revealed.

While Revel has come on strong since the pads came on and had his best showing during the team's first padded practice of camp on Monday, Durant has been more consistent and is one of the team's biggest standouts of the entire offseason.

Durant's sticky coverage has led to an interception off Dak Prescott and plenty of pass break-ups overall.

Dak Prescott under duress attempts to squeeze it in to CeeDee Lamb.



Cobie Durant says not on his watch — INT. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/DObKkWUxc9 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 3, 2026

"I'm not the biggest corner," Durant told Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Cowboys. "If I'm going and getting interceptions and getting [the] ball back to Dak Prescott, what else more do you want?"

Revel's strong camp shouldn't get lost in all of this praise for Durant.

Revel had at least three pass break-ups Monday, and even when he is giving up receptions, he's usually draped all over the receiver and simply loses the rep because of a great throw and/or catch.

another PBU by Shavon Revel (3 so far today), and this time it’s against George Pickens.



Revel is heating up and looks mostly outstanding so far today. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Q7wLERAQEO — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 3, 2026

"I'm taking it day-by-day. Getting better at my skills and the errors that I need to fix. I come in, watch film and fix what I need to fix," Revel said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"There's a reason [Pickens and Lamb] are top-five [in the NFL], for real. You see it watching last week. They make me better. They're sharpening my tools each and every day," Revel added.

Great news for Dallas

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant and Revel showing out at training camp is great news for the Cowboys.

Not only does Dallas need better play from its cornerbacks this season, the team also needs as many options as possible given what we have seen from DaRon Bland in recent years, both in terms of his play and injury issues.

Speaking of Bland, he was among the Cowboys' standouts on the first day of padded practice and appears to be moving in the right direction despite having limited reps as the Cowboys continue to ease him back in. There has been no indication he won't be the team's CB1 on the boundary when Week 1 rolls around.

But the pressure will really be on once the regular season begins because the Cowboys have options and likely won't hesitate to use them if Bland fails to answer the bell.