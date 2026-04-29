The Dallas Cowboys class of rookies from the 2026 NFL draft hasn’t even taken a practice snap with their team yet, but we’re already looking ahead.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been preaching about building the right culture and while they landed some excellent prospects this year, they need to continue to build their roster and put together a team that can win consistently.

That said, let’s look ahead to the 2027 NFL draft with this way-too-early mock draft.

Round 1: Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers WR Nick Marsh during Indiana University spring football practice. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fresh off their national championship win, Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers again hit the transfer portal hard. One prospect they were able to land is Nick Marsh, who had 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns at Michigan State.

At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he’s a big target who can make plays all over the field. After seeing him in Indiana’s offense, Marsh should see his draft stock rise. For the Cowboys, this selection makes sense given the news that they don’t plan to sign George Pickens long-term.

Round 2: PJ Williams, OT, SMU

SMU Mustangs offensive lineman PJ Williams lines up during the game against the Baylor Bears. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the second round, the Cowboys again go with an offensive player. This time, it’s PJ Williams from SMU. Williams (6-foot-5, 313 pounds) played at right tackle in 2025 and earned a PFF grade of 78.8 overall. His run blocking (80.1) was superior to his pass protection (74.5) but he was still effective in both areas and could be a long-term starter.

Round 3: Elijah Green, CB, Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Elijah Green celebrates after an interception against the Memphis Tigers. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

With their third round pick in this mock, the Cowboys add Tulsa cornerback Elijah Green. At 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, Green has exceptional length. He was also a ballhawk for Tulsa, recording five interceptions and seven pass deflections in 2025.

The Cowboys added Devin Moore during the 2026 NFL draft, but there’s really no such thing as too many cornerbacks.

Why this class matters

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Chargers CB Cam Hart. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Selecting Marsh in Round 1 makes sense considering the uncertainty surrounding Pickens’ future. It’s highly unlikely the Cowboys pay Pickens and CeeDee Lamb a massive salary, so Dallas will need depth.

In Round 2, they find someone who can push Terence Steele at right tackle. Of course, the need on the O-line could be even greater if left tackle Tyler Guyton continues to struggle this year.

At cornerback, Colbie Durant is on a one-year deal and Shavon Revel still has a lot to prove. The Cowboys need to shore up this position and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them attack it even earlier if 2025 doesn’t go as well as they hope.

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