Cowboys Should Consider QB Brendan Sorsby in Supplemental Draft

Dak Prescott is one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks and is coming off another strong campaign in 2025. While the Dallas Cowboys as a whole were just 7-9-1, Prescott was electric with 4,552 yards and a 30-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

As good as he is, Prescott's $76 million cap number could wind up being an issue in 2027. That's why Brandon Loree asked NFL insider Albert Breer if he believes Dallas will attempt to extend Prescott early.

Breer said the Cowboys hurt themselves by waiting in 2020, 2021, and 2024 to extend Prescott. For that reason, he believes a new deal early would be sensical. He also threw out another questions, saying Prescott will be 34 before the next season begins, so perhaps the Cowboys need to start thinking about their future.

One intriguing possibility Breer threw out was for the Cowboys to use a supplemental draft pick on Brendan Sorsby if he declares.

"There’s also the other piece of this: Prescott will turn 34 next summer, has been banged up, and the time could be coming to put an heir apparent into the pipeline," Breer wrote. "If you’re Dallas, would you throw a second- or third-round supplemental pick out there this summer for Brendan Sorsby, should he declare? It’s worth thinking about, anyway."

Why could Brendan Sorsby enter the supplemental draft

Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the Texas Tech football team's spring game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby is currently under investigation for making bets using a gambling app. He's retained attorney Jeffrey Kessler to try and keep his eligibility, but Adam Schefter says he could wind up going to the supplemental draft if he's not allowed to rejoin Texas Tech.

The way the supplemental draft works is different than the typical draft. Teams are separated into groups based on their records and make bids for players. If the Cowboys were to bid a second-round pick for Sorsby and won the bid, they would then surrender their second round pick in 2027.

This is rare, with the last player being selected in the supplemental draft happening in 2019. Interestingly enough, that player was Jalen Thompson, who signed with the Cowboys this offseason.

What do the scouts say about Brendan Sorsby?

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through a drill during spring football practice. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After beginning his career at Indiana in 2022, Sorsby went to Cincinnati for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He was highly sought after this year, and chose Texas Tech, although he might never suit up for them in a game. If his career does come to an end, Sorsby will have finished with 7,208 yards, 60 touchdown passes, and 18 interceptions.

Sorsby's arm has been described as "electric," with scouts coming away impressed with his accuracy. PFSN's Jacob Infante said he's one of the more efficient quarterbacks in college football.

"There are some serious flashes of timing behind some of Sorsby’s passes. Especially across the middle of the field, he’s one of the more efficient passers you’ll find in college football. He can thread the needle and work the seam thanks to his aforementioned arm talent, as well as the touch he displays hitting his receivers in stride," Infante wrote.

Infante did say Sorsby is still raw overall and stares down his primary option at times. He also could get into trouble in the NFL with some of his throws. He will test defensive backs and while that can work in the NCAA, pro players could make him pay more often.

Sorsby is also a threat to run the ball, recording 1,295 yards and scoring 22 touchdowns on the ground in his career.

He has plenty of talent, but could benefit from working with a strong offensive staff behind a veteran quarterback. That's why he and the Cowboys could be a perfect match for one another.

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