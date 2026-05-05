Cowboys’ Donovan Ezeiruaku Poised for Breakout Campaign During Second Season

With the 44th pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys landed Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Considered a steal at that spot, Ezeiruaku was expected to be the team’s No. 2 pass rusher across from Micah Parsons. As we all know, Parsons was traded following failed contract negotiations, and Ezeiruaku was asked to play more than expected.

Overall, he performed well, but Ezeiruaku wasn’t able to record many sacks. He finished his rookie campaign with 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. Entering his second season, however, those numbers are expected to increase.

Donovan Ezeiruaku ready for more in 2026

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

According to Fox Sports Greg Auman, it could be quite the increase in production for Ezeiruaku. Auman named the Dallas defender as one of the prime candidates to break out in year two, pointing to the experience he gained as well as a huge jump as a sophomore in college.

”With Micah Parsons traded away, Donovan Ezeiruaku got to play a ton of snaps as a rookie, mustering only two sacks but nine tackles for loss,” Auman wrote.

“With Rashan Gary on board, the Dallas Cowboys have upgraded their overall pass rush from 2025, and Ezeiruaku will benefit from that — he nearly tripled his sack totals from his freshman to sophomore year at Boston College.”

Ezeiruaku nearly had a third sack during the finale against the New York Giants, but an accepted penalty wiped out that play. He was later ejected from that game, ending his rookie season on a sour note.

New scheme will help Donovan Ezeiruaku shine

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Not only will Ezeiruaku have more experience heading into the season, but the defensive roster overall is far better. He’s joined by defensive linemen Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Jonathan Bullard. Defenses will also have to worry about Rashan Gary and rookie Malachi Lawrence. There’s even more help on the back end with Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and Cobie Durant being added to the secondary.

On top of the better supporting cast, Ezeiruaku will have a new defensive coordinator calling plays.

Christian Parker plans on using a defense with more 3-4 concepts, which should favor Ezeiruaku. His speed and explosion off the edge should help him succeed as a stand-up pass rusher from the outside linebacker position.

If all this does indeed lead to a big year for Ezeiruaku, it will be a huge help for a defense that must improve this season.

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