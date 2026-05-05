Cowboys' Question Marks on Defense Factor Into Dallas' Spot in ESPN's Power Rankings

We know the Dallas Cowboys are going to have an elite offense in 2026, but how far Dallas goes this coming season will be dependent upon on how things improve on defense.

The Cowboys have undergone a much-needed defensive overhaul this offseason after sporting one of the worst units in the NFL last season, which prevented them from making the playoffs, but that isn't helping them much in the power rankings of ESPN.

ESPN's NFL Nation dropped its first power rankings in two months on Tuesday and the Cowboys landed in the No. 16 spot, just two places ahead of where they were previously.

ESPN's Todd Archer pointed to the safety position as the most improved group in defensive coordinator Christian Parker's unit.

"The Cowboys signed Jalen Thompson to their richest free agent deal since 2012 (three years, $33 million)," Todd Archer wrote. They also added P.J. Locke in free agency. But they tripled down at safety, trading up one spot to take Ohio State's Caleb Downs. He not only was the best safety in the draft but also was considered perhaps the best overall prospect. A large part of new coordinator Christian Parker's scheme will be based on versatility; Thompson, Locke and, certainly, Downs can and will play multiple spots."

The changes the Cowboys made to their edge rusher group definitely deserve some attention, also. Even still, questions remain about the defense as a whole, hence Dallas' lack of movement in these power rankings.

Cowboys' defensive question marks

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

On paper, the Cowboys are better defensively than they were last season. However, what goes on paper and what the product is on the field can be two different things.

The additions of Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence at edge rusher are big ones, but Gary was nowhere to be found in the second half of last season and Lawrence remains a wild card because he's a rookie. Dallas is hoping for last year's second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku to take that next step, but he's uncertain to be able to do that.

At safety, we believe Downs is going to make a big impact, but, like Lawrence, he's still somewhat of a wild card in his first season. The additions of Thompson and Locke should provide upgrades in the secondary.

Then, we have cornerback, where the jury is still out on what DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel will be. Fourth-round pick Devin Moore may or may not provide adequate insurance if either one struggles with injury or ineffectiveness.

The Cowboys have a good base at linebacker with DeMarvion Overshown, but his injury issues are a concern.

Dee Winters provides a stabilizer in the middle of Dallas' defense but is not elite by any stretch, and we can't know what Jaishawn Barham is going to bring to the table in Year 1.

The Cowboys' defense is chock full of promise, but until that promise is realized, there's no telling how big of a leap the defense will take in 2026 and that's going to be the difference in Dallas' season.