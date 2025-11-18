Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku making case for Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Dallas Cowboys walked away from the 2025 NFL draft with several pundits praising the team for finding great value during the first three rounds. Dallas drafted guard Tyler Booker, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and cornerback Shavon Revel.
Each of the three prospects held first-round grades at some point in the draft process, and there's been a lot of reason for the Cowboys faithful to be excited about the future.
While Booker has had his flashes and Revel just made his NFL debut in Week 11, Ezeiruaku has been a standout throughout the season and has been improving each and every week.
MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup show excitement after explosive Week 11
Ezeiruaku led the NCAA in sacks his final year at Boston College, so there was no doubt he would be able to attack the quarterback. That has been reflected in the PFF grades for the highest-graded rookie EDGE defenders through Week 11.
Ezeiruaku tops the rookie rankings, with an overall grade of 79.7. That ranks ahead of top-three draft pick Abdul Carter of the New York Giants (67.7) and top-15 pick Jalon Walker (71.7), who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons.
Everyone was wondering who would replace Micah Parsons after the Cowboys traded him to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the regular season, and it looks like the team could already have its answer.
This season, Ezeiruaku has appeared in games, but with only two starts. He has recorded 25 tackles, 10 quarterback hits, eight tackles for a loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
If Ezeiruaku can continue to rack up some sacks over the final seven weeks of the season, he has a strong case to be in the Defensive Rookie of the Year mix.
Of course, there is also strong competition from Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys stock report: How defensive reinforcements fared in season debuts
Cowboys' rising star
When Ezeiruaku was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys were praised for adding incredible value. Ezeiruaku shone bright at Boston College in his final season, becoming a consensus All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and winner of the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.
There was never a doubt that Ezeiruaku could rush the passer, finishing the year with an NCAA-leading 16.5 sacks, which tied a school record for most sacks in a single season.
We'll have to see if he can continue to impress in Week 12 in a big showdown against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' massive win vs Raiders in Week 11
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' dominant Week 11 win over Raiders
Reason CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens were benched revealed by Cowboys insider
Cowboys share Marshawn Kneeland tribute t-shirts before kickoff vs Raiders
Jerry Jones goes viral for disturbing smile after Quinnen Williams first Cowboys sack
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries