The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been difficult to watch all season, and that's not changing in the final game of the year. While facing the New York Giants, Matt Eberflus' unit has been unable to stop the pass and the run.

While there's technically nothing to play for, emotions are still high for the players on the field who are growing tired of the miscues. That was evident following a touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Tyrone Tracy Jr.

MORE: Cowboys rookie RB proving coaches wrong vs Giants

Dart hit Tracy from 13 yards out to take a commanding 24-10 lead. Afterward, there was a scuffle in the middle of the field, which drew two flags on Dallas.

First, it was Quinnen Williams, who shoved Marcus Mbow shortly after the play. This came after New York took exception to a hit on Jaxson Dart from James Houston. The more egregious penalty followed this as Donovan Ezeiruaku ripped off Greg Van Roten's helmet. That penalty was accepted and led to Ezeiruaku's ejection from the game.

Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku has been ejected for removing the helmet of a Giants player in a post-play skirmish. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) January 4, 2026

Dallas responded with a missed field goal on offense, allowing the Giants to maintain control of the showdown with the fourth quarter quickly approaching.

Donovan Ezeiruaku's season ends with a dud

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A second-round pick out of Boston College, Ezeiruaku showed plenty of promise during the season, but has just two sacks. He appeared to have increased that total to three in the first half, when he sacked Dart.

MORE: Jerry Jones gets honest on Matt Eberflus, Cowboys defense's future

Dallas, however, decided to accept a penalty which negated the big play for the rookie. Teammate Jadeveon Clowney, who is having his best game with the Cowboys, wanted the coaches to decline the penalty and give the rookie the sack, but that didn't happen.

Now Ezeiruaku has no chance to add to his total, finishing his season by being escorted off the field after losing his temper. Far from an ideal finish.

Cowboys officially rule out 5 players for Week 18, including breakout star

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys-Giants announcer pairing & assignment for Week 18 has Dallas legend on call

Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?