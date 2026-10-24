Cowboys-Eagles Final Injury Report Is Great News for George Pickens, DeMarvion Overshown

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 7's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles facing what should be viewed as a must-win and should-win game.

Philadelphia is dealing with major injury issues, which includes the concerning blood cot issues for quarterback Jalen Hurt along with wide receiver DeVonta Smith's lingering hamstring injury. Both players will miss Week 7 against Dallas.

The Cowboys had multiple names on the injury report themselves this week, but fortunately, Dallas is looking fairly healthy across the board headed into Monday Night Football.

Good News for George Pickens and Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys released their final injury report before Monday Night Football, and some of the team's most important players are good to go for the game.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) are both without an injury designation and will play against the Eagles.

Both players are in a contract year and still have a lot to prove to the Dallas front office. They can't afford to miss any games both for their individual goals and if the Cowboys want any chance at winning the NFC East.

Key Players Returning for Cowboys Defense, Three Players Out

Additionally, the Cowboys are officially getting back some key players on defense ahead of Week 7.

This includes the return of cornerback Cobie Durant and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, both of whom have missed multiple weeks due to hamstring injuries. Durant has been out since getting injured in Week 2's win over the Washington Commanders while Overshown suffered his injury in Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Overshown's return had been anticipated during the week, his healthy status is now official on Saturday's injury report. It comes an ideal time for a Dallas defense that will be without starting linebacker Dee Winters due to an Achilles strain. His status will be one to watch headed into Week 8.

Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (ribs) and offensive tackle Drew Shelton (hamstring) are also out for the game.

Two Cowboys Players Still Questionable

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke (1) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The status of Cowboys safety P.J. Locke (foot) and linebacker Marist Liufau (foreman) are both questionable against the Eagles.

It remains to be seen if they will play, but there's no doubt their presence would help the depth of the Dallas defense, a unit that's been banged up all season long.

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