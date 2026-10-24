Cowboys-Eagles Final Injury Report Is Great News for George Pickens, DeMarvion Overshown
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The Dallas Cowboys are heading into Week 7's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles facing what should be viewed as a must-win and should-win game.
Philadelphia is dealing with major injury issues, which includes the concerning blood cot issues for quarterback Jalen Hurt along with wide receiver DeVonta Smith's lingering hamstring injury. Both players will miss Week 7 against Dallas.
The Cowboys had multiple names on the injury report themselves this week, but fortunately, Dallas is looking fairly healthy across the board headed into Monday Night Football.
Good News for George Pickens and Joey Porter Jr.
The Cowboys released their final injury report before Monday Night Football, and some of the team's most important players are good to go for the game.
Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) are both without an injury designation and will play against the Eagles.
Both players are in a contract year and still have a lot to prove to the Dallas front office. They can't afford to miss any games both for their individual goals and if the Cowboys want any chance at winning the NFC East.
Key Players Returning for Cowboys Defense, Three Players Out
Additionally, the Cowboys are officially getting back some key players on defense ahead of Week 7.
This includes the return of cornerback Cobie Durant and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, both of whom have missed multiple weeks due to hamstring injuries. Durant has been out since getting injured in Week 2's win over the Washington Commanders while Overshown suffered his injury in Week 1 against the New York Giants.
Overshown's return had been anticipated during the week, his healthy status is now official on Saturday's injury report. It comes an ideal time for a Dallas defense that will be without starting linebacker Dee Winters due to an Achilles strain. His status will be one to watch headed into Week 8.
Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (ribs) and offensive tackle Drew Shelton (hamstring) are also out for the game.
Two Cowboys Players Still Questionable
The status of Cowboys safety P.J. Locke (foot) and linebacker Marist Liufau (foreman) are both questionable against the Eagles.
It remains to be seen if they will play, but there's no doubt their presence would help the depth of the Dallas defense, a unit that's been banged up all season long.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7