Cowboys Get Much-Needed Secondary Reinforcements With Safety Return

P.J. Locke was signed by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason and was seen as a potential free agency steal. While Locke has never been known as an elite defender, he's a versatile player who can line up at either safety position and has played in the slot.

More importantly, he had experience working with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Locke was on the Denver Broncos where Parker spent two seasons as his defensive backs coach. That experience was on display during training camp as Locke was continually on the same page as Parker.

Unfortunately, Locke was only able to play in two games so far this season after suffering a torn plantar fascia in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. That injury forced the Cowboys to send Locke to the IR, although he was designated to return. Now as they prepare for Week 7, Locke is nearing a return and had his 21-day practice window opened on Friday.

By opening his window, the Cowboys will be able to get Locke back on the practice field but he won't count against the 53-man roster. They will have 21 days to decide if they want to move him to the active roster, or send him to the season-ending IR. It seems unlikely Locke will play against the Eagles on Monday Night Football, but it's still encouraging to see some of their defensive players return to practice.

Cowboys have multiple defenders returning

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locke isn't the only player returning to the Dallas defense. They already expect starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to be on the field for the first time since Week 1 after suffering a hamstring injury.

In addition to the good news for Overshown, Dallas saw some major progress from Cobie Durant. The veteran cornerback returned to practice for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 2, after being on the wrong end of some friendly-fire.

Durant was one of the few defensive backs playing well and his return could be a major boost, especially now that the Cowboys added Joey Porter Jr., who has been lights out since arriving.

In addition to these updates, the Cowboys also opened the 21-day practice window for outside linebacker Marist Liufau, who suffered a fractured forearm during the preseason finale. He has yet to play in the regular season in his new role, making him a question mark on the base defense. That said, Liufau is a stud on special teams and could give that unit a shot in the arm.

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