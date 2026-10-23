Cowboys Injury Report: Dallas Getting Much-Needed Defensive Reinforcements

Injuries have been a major concern for the Dallas Cowboys this season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That's been frustrating for a unit that was struggling to start the season, and things only got worse when their most talented players were put on the shelf.

There has been some good news this week, however, with players such as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant trending toward a return when Dallas plays the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Overshown has been adamant that he's going to play against the Eagles, and that seems even more likely according to Friday's injury report. Overshown, as well as Durant, were both full participants.

There were several other defenders who were full participants, including Joey Porter Jr., who was dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Week 6. Outside linebacker Marist Liufau was also listed as a full participant, shortly after having his 21-day window open. Liufau remains on the IR after suffering a fractured forearm, but is nearing a return.

P.J. Locke also had his window opened, after tearing his plantar fascia early in the season. That said, here's a look at the full report, courtesy of Patrik Walker of the team's official website.

Cowboys Friday Practice Report

Dallas Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Not Participate

Drew Shelton, OT (Hamstring)

KaVontae Turpin, WR (Ribs)

Dee Winters, LB (Calf)

Limited Participant

Broderick Jones, OT (Wrist)

P.J. Locke, S (Foot)

Full Participant

Alijah Clark, S (Hamstring)

Cobie Durant, CB (Hamstring)

Tyler Guyton, OT (Calf)

Marist Liufau, OLB (Forearm)

Von Miller, OLB (Rest)

DeMarvion Overshown, LB (Hamstring)

George Pickens, WR (Shoulder)

Joey Porter Jr., CB (Ankle)

Ameer Speed, CB (Knee)

George Pickens headlines offensive players on Friday's report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While defenders were the primary focus, there are a few offensive players of note as well. The biggest name is George Pickens, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He hasn't missed any time, but his status as a full participant is encouraging.

Backup offensive tackle Broderick Jones is dealing with a wrist injury and was limited. That's significant considering fellow offensive tackle Drew Shelton has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and did not practice.

Wide receiver/return man KaVontae Turpin was out as well, after suffering a rib injury against Green Bay. Tyler Goodson replaced him as a returner, but rookie Camden Brown could be in line for his NFL debut with Turpin out.

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