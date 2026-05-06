Cowboys' Malachi Lawrence Emerging as Defensive Rookie of the Year Sleeper

The Dallas Cowboys needed to add help on the edge, and they did so this offseason. While they didn't land a huge name, such as Maxx Crosby who they targeted in a trade, the Cowboys did pick up an experienced veteran in Rashan Gary.

Ironically enough, Gary became available in large part due to the trade Dallas made last season, sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. With Green Bay needing to free up cap space, the Cowboys were able to bring him to Dallas in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Gary is a good player, but he's not a transcendent star who will completely transform the defense. That's why the Cowboys needed another pass rusher, and they found one in the 2026 NFL draft.

Malachi Lawrence has a golden opporunity with Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys OLB Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At pick No. 23, Dallas selected UCF's Malachi Lawrence, who has a high ceiling. He also has a chance to record a lot of snaps as a rookie, and ESPN's Ben Solak says that makes him a sleeper to keep an eye on in this year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year watch.

" It's unclear just how many snaps Lawrence will get in Dallas, as second-year player Donovan Ezeiruaku and trade acquisition Rashan Gary also sit on the depth chart," Solak wrote. "But with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, tons of snaps are up for grabs. Lawrence has elite explosive measurables and a better path to every down opportunities than late drafted pass rushers. He's the sleeper to circle."

During his time at UCF, Lawrence recorded 72 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks. PFF was impressed with his work during his final season, giving him an overall grade of 80.1 and a pass rush grade of 89.5. Lawrence was also a standout during the NFL Combine, putting himself in the Cowboys' crosshairs.

Who was the Cowboys' last Rookie of the Year?

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons in action during the game against the Washington Football Team. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fair or not, Lawrence is going to be asked to fill the void left by Micah Parsons, and winning the DROY award would go a long way toward doing that.

Parsons was the last Dallas player to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, doing so in 2021. That season, Parsons had 84 tackles and 13 sacks. He was the focal point of their defensive turnaround after Dan Quinn took over as defensive coordinator following Mike Nolan's firing after just one season.

Lawrence is in a similar spot with Christian Parker taking over after Matt Eberflus was fired following one season. We'll have to wait to see if the similarities end there, or if Lawrence can also bring home some hardware.

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