Cowboys' Defense Still Has Plenty To Prove Despite Major Offseason Rebuild

The Dallas Cowboys made improving their putrid defense from a season ago, which ranked No. 30 overall in total defense. Dallas also had the worst pass defense in the league, which led to the team handing the keys to the defensive unit to Christian Parker.

Parker is known for his ability to develop defensive backs, with All-Pros like Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Justin Simmons, and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II at his recent stops.

That's why it comes as no surprise that the team brought in several defensive backs with ties to Parker and the new Cowboys defensive staff, like Jalen Thompson, PJ Locke, and Cobie Durant. Dallas also improved its pass rush before the NFL Draft, trading for Green Bay Packers Pro Bowler Rashan Gary.

Despite all of the improvements, the Cowboys have plenty of doubters, with a new set of rankings placing the Dallas defense at No. 26 in the league.

Dallas Cowboys Defense Has A Lot To Prove

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with its free agent acquisitions, the Cowboys made the defense a central focus of the 2026 NFL Draft, with first-rounders Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, and mid-round picks Jaishawn Barham, Devin Moore, and LT Overton

Despite all of the reinforcements, the Cowboys' moves are largely unproven. That's why Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report has the Dallas defense near the bottom of the league.

"The Cowboys quietly strengthened the linebacker room with a draft day trade for Dee Winters, who topped 100 total tackles and started all 17 games for the San Francisco 49ers last year. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is a movable chess piece who was a gift with the 11th overall pick," he writes.

"If Lawrence is a quick study, the front four in Big D could actually be pretty solid. But there are just too many potential issues behind them—both against the run and in coverage."

UCF Knights defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence is selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 23 in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The additions of Barham and Dee Winters immediately upgrade the linebacking corps. Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence also improve the pass rush, which in turn helps the secondary.

Sure, we'll need to see Christian Parker's new scheme come together throughout the offseason program, but for now, the unit should embrace the uncertainty and doubters to use as motivation for what can be a bounce-back stadium.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —