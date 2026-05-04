4 Dallas Cowboys Under Most Pressure to Improve in 2026

Change has been the norm for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Following a disheartening 7-9-1 campaign, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired Christian Parker to take over their defense. Parker is in his first season as a coordinator, but his hire was met with extreme optimism.

Just as important has been their influx of talent on the defensive side of the ball. Parker now has several new pieces, including Rahsan Gary, Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and Malachi Lawrence. While the new faces will help, the Cowboys will also need the following four returning players to step up in 2026 and perform better than a year ago.

Tyler Guyton, LT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

A first-round pick in 2024, Tyler Guyton has yet to reach his ceiling with the Cowboys. The former Oklahoma standout spent much of his collegiate career on the right side, and has been trying to hold down the blind side in Dallas as their starting left tackle.

This past season, PFF credited Guyton with surrendering 31 pressures, while committing seven penalties. Overall, he was given a grade of 57.5 and a pass protection grade of 50.0.

Dallas was explosive on offense even with Guyton’s struggles. That said, he needs to improve if the offense is going to take the next step. Guyton also needs to work on his wardrobe after showing up to Cooper Beebe’s wedding severely underdressed.

Shavon Revel, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. celebrates after a play during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cobie Durant was signed to a one-year deal this offseason and Devin Moore was selected in the fourth round out of Florida. Durant has the talent to start now, but the Cowboys would love for Shavon Revel to improve after a subpar rookie campaign.

To be fair, Revel was working his way back from a torn ACL, so there’s already hope that he can step up as he enters year two. That doesn’t mean he’s not facing pressure, however, with Durant taking snaps from him in 2026 and Moore lurking as a potential replacement.

Jaydon Blue, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Giants. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the Cowboys’ more exciting draft picks in 2025 was Texas running back Jaydon Blue. Despite being a fifth-round pick, his explosive speed and the talent he displayed as a pass-catcher made him the ideal RB2 behind the bruising Javonte Williams.

Unfortunately, Blue wasn’t able to capitalize and spent much of the year inactive. This season, he’s going to get a chance to redeem himself and Dallas has expressed faith in him by not drafting, or signing, any real competition. That said, Blue has to be better to hold off Malik Davis and Phil Mafah if he wants to have the No. 2 role.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Much like Revel, DaRon Bland is coming off a frustrating season due to injuries. In fact, Bland has dealt with foot injuries for the past two seasons, making the Cowboys’ decision to lock him up with a four-year, $90 million extension a questionable move.

Even with the new deal, Cowboys On SI’s Mike Moraitis says the Cowboys put Bland on notice with their offseason moves, including the selection of Devin Moore. He also says that Dallas can feasibly get out of Bland’s contract in 2027.

For that reason, Bland is the player facing the most pressure to improve this season.

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