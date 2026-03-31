Ever since the Dallas Cowboys re-signed running back Javonte Williams earlier this offseason, many have wondered if the team might add more competition to the room behind him.

It's a fair thing to ponder because the Cowboys don't have a ton of experience behind Williams in Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah and Dallas needs a reliable backup to spell Williams after the veteran got banged-up at the end of last season after he carried a massive workload all year long.

When asked about the running back situation while talking to the media at the NFL Annual League Meeting on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed confidence in the young backs Dallas has and thinks more youth at the position isn't needed.

"Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't feel like they need to add another young running back into the mix. He spoke highly of Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah and Malik Davis," The Athletic's Jon Machota relayed.

"That should be a very competitive position, but we gotta get those young guys going."

What the Cowboys need at running back

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While certainly not a dire need, especially when compared to what the Cowboys have to address across the rest of the roster, it would still be a good idea for Dallas to make a move.

Ideally, the Cowboys add another veteran to the competition to help push the younger guys, and more specifically a veteran who can also catch passes out of the backfield.

Based on Schottenheimer's comment about not needing to add more young guys to the running backs room, it would appear adding a veteran could be in the cards.

Some notable options available in free agency include Joe Mixon, Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler, although all three are coming off seasons in which they dealt with significant injury.

The Cowboys have also been doing their homework at running back ahead of the draft, but adding another inexperienced back wouldn't really check the box Dallas needs.

Cowboys' current RB pecking order

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If nothing changes, Davis figures to be the favorite to spell Williams in 2026 after he was impressive in his limited opportunities last season.

Davis carried the rock 52 times for 250 yards, good enough for a 4.8 yards-per-carry average. However, Davis wasn't able to show much as a pass-catcher with just five targets, and like Williams, Davis succumbed to injury late in the season.

As for Blue, who is currently slated to be the RB3, and Mafah, the jury is still out on both 2025 draft picks.

Blue in particular was a disappointment last season after he failed to garner the trust of the coaching staff for much of his rookie campaign.

The fifth-round pick did flash a bit in Week 18, when he posted 64 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, but that's hardly enough of a sample size to lock him into a bigger role.

We'll see how things shake out during the offseason, but it would not be at all shocking to see Dallas add another running back in free agency or late in the 2026 NFL draft.