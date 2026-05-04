3 Running Backs Cowboys Should Target In Trade To Upgrade RB2

Javonte Williams proved to be a steal for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025. Dallas went into the season with Williams as their RB1 and despite averaging fewer than four yards per attempt over his final two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Williams was one of the top backs in the NFL for Dallas.

Williams ran for career highs in yardage (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11), and yards per attempt (4.8). That led to a three-year extension this offseason as he's set to be the focal point of their ground game once again.

The only problem now is the depth behind Williams. While head coach Brian Schottenheimer has expressed confidence in their current stable of backs, the ground game suffered down the stretch when Williams was dealing with a shoulder injury.

There's hope for Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis, and Phil Mafah, but the Cowboys would be wise to add more competition. They could do so by targeting one of these three players who are suddenly on the roster bubble with their respective teams.

Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker runs the ball against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added depth behind Bucky Irving this offseason, signing Kenneth Gainwell to a two-year deal. That gives them a dynamic playmaker, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. It also puts Sean Tucker on the bubble.

Tucker was an excellent backup in 2024, rushing for 308 yards and averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. While his average dropped to 3.7 yards in 2025, he still gave the Bucs a boost as a short-yardage back and had seven touchdowns. He's a proven back who could help the Dallas offense stay on track if Williams were to miss any time.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson breaks out of the backfield against the Seattle Seahawks. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the 2024 NFL draft, Trey Benson was a name often connected to the Cowboys. Following Tony Pollard's departure in free agency, they needed a new back, and Benson had plenty of success during his time at FSU.

The Cowboys never pulled the trigger, however, as Benson landed with the Arizona Cardinals who selected him 66th overall in Round 3. He was given a chance to be the No. 1 back in 2025 when James Conner was injured, but Benson suffered a knee injury which sidelined him for much of the season.

In two years, he has played in 17 games and has 451 yards and one touchdown while averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. Benson has shown flashes, but he's suddenly buried on the depth chart behind third overall pick Jeremiyah Love, free agency addition Tyler Algeier, and Conner. The Cowboys shouldn't hesitate to call the Cardinals and see if they're ready to move on from Benson, who could fight for the RB2 job behind Williams.

Roschon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson carries the ball during warm ups before playing against the Houston Texans. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Roschon Johnson was often overshadowed at Texas by Bijan Robinson, but was still an intriguing prospect entering the 2023 NFL draft. After being selected in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears, Johnson stood out as a rookie with 352 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also had 34 receptions for 209 yards.

In year two, his snaps went down, as did his yards per attempt. Despite this, the 227-pound back still had six touchdowns.

A thumb injury shortened his 2025 campaign, but Johnson still had just two rushing attempts in seven games. Clearly Johnson isn't in the future plans, but could be an effective weapon in Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams' offense.

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