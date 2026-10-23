Cowboys' Preseason Superstar Could Make NFL Debut Thanks to KaVontae Turpin Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with an injury at wide receiver that opens the door for one of the team's preseason superstars to make his NFL debut in Week 7.

That injury is to wide receiver and returner KaVontae Turpin, who is dealing with a ribs injury he suffered in Week 6. Turpin did not take part in practice on Thursday.

Furthermore, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Turpin is dealing with "cartilage damage" and will "probably" miss at least this week, when the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

"Cowboys receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin suffered an injury to his ribs Sunday, and one source believes he's dealing with cartilage damage," Fowler wrote.

"He will probably miss this week and go from there," he added.

Time for Camden Brown's debut?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) catches a pass before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have carried five receivers into gamedays for every contest this season. Turpin being ruled out would lessen that number to four, unless they dress Camden Brown, who has remained inactive for every game this season.

Dallas' offense has sputtered of late. Perhaps the Cowboys should not only dress Brown, who was electric during the preseason, but also give him some snaps.

Brown also has special teams experience after playing in that area during the preseason, so that gives him added value and a better chance to finally see the field in Week 7.

Camden Brown's electric offseason

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Camden Brown (6) makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An undrafted free-agent signing of the Cowboys after the 2026 NFL Draft, Brown was a menace against Dallas defense in camp (that doesn't hold as much weight as it once did with how badly the Cowboys' defense has played, but I digress) and he then carried that into the preseason with electric showings.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wide receiver tallied three catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns in preseason Week 1, and followed that up with two catches for 77 yards in the second exhibition contest.

“The game’s not too big for him. He does it every day in practice, we see it all the time," head coach Brian Schottenheimer stated. "Really good day, but he’s got to keep stacking what he’s been doing."

But it wasn't just about the totals for Brown, who made some "this guy belongs in the league" kinds of catches along the way.

Brown cooled off in the final preseason game with just one catch for 27 yards, but he had done enough to state his case and the Cowboys ended up keeping him against all odds because the expectation all offseason was the team would only carry five wideouts with how top-heavy it was.

Cowboys fans have been wanting to see Brown all season long after the impressive display he had during the offseason.

With Turpin likely to sit, it's time to free Camden Brown and let him play some snaps on offense, too.

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