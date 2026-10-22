Ryan Flournoy Reveals Plan To Reignite Dallas Cowboys' Struggling Offense

The Dallas Cowboys need to get back on track in Week 7, after suffering embarrassing losses in back-to-back weeks. Luckily, the Cowboys have a great opportunity to get back into the win column, with a primetime clash against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Philadelphia is without star quarterback Jalen Hurts, so the struggling Cowboys offense catches a lucky break. The offense is coming off consecutive down weeks, so they seem poised for a bounce-back performance.

Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is among the team's offensive players who are openly voicing frustration with the team's struggling offense, and he revealed that the team has come together and is taking the appropriate steps to live up to its potential.

Flournoy spoke to the team's official website about what the Cowboys are doing and how they understand it's time to get back on the right track. It's not always going to be easy and go your way on the field, which is why Flournoy says the team is having the "tough" conversations to refocus and regroup ahead of Week 7.

Dallas Cowboys Offense Facing Challenges Head On

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're taking it week by week. It's a long season. It's only Week 6, and we've got [11] more games," he said, via the team's official website. "It's a long season. I think we're heading in the right direction, and correcting the things we need to correct. … It's the attitude of wanting to get better. We know we're better than what we've shown these last couple weeks.

"That's why I feel like we're heading in the right direction. We're having the right conversations, the tough conversations."

Through the first six weeks of the season, which include three starts, Flournoy has been targeted 35 times. He has hauled in 23 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown.

If the Cowboys offense can return to its peak form and find a way to get George Pickens more involved by moving him around more in motion, it will also benefit Flournoy's production. More attention on Lamb and Pickens means more opportunities for Flournoy, so he also benefits from the offense improving as a whole.

Let's see if the unit takes a step forward in Week 7 under the bright lights on Monday Night Football.

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