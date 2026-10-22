Dallas Cowboys Injury Report For Week 7 vs Eagles: George Pickens, 10 Others Listed

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for a Week 7 showdown against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. It marks Dallas' third primetime game in a row, with this week's game set to go down on Monday Night Football.

With practice picking up, the team has dropped its initial injury report for the week, with 11 total players getting listed. Von Miller was given a veteran rest day, while All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin (ribs) and starting linebacker Dee Winters (calf) were also among those who did not participate.

Star wide receiver George Pickens also popped up on the injury report, officially listed as limited with a shoulder injury. With the Cowboys' struggling offense trying to find its groove again, the last thing they can afford is for a player of Pickens' caliber to be sidelined, so hopefully he will be back to full participation by the end of the week.

Who else popped up on the first injury report of the week? A closer look at the Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 7 Injury Report vs. Eagles - Thursday October 22

Dallas Cowboys

Turpin, Miller, Winters, and offensive tackle Drew Shelton (hamstring) were among the players who did not participate in Thursday afternoon's session.

Pickens headlines the group of limited participants in practices, along with the likes of starting cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (calf), and outside linebacker Marist Liufau, who was designated to return from injured reserve and is currently in his 21-day window.

Starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), safety Alijah Clark (hamstring), and cornerback Ameer Speed (knee) were also listed on the injury report but were full participants.

Hopefully, none of the injuries linger and everyone will be able to suit up for the NFC East showdown on Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles TV & Viewing Info

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: ESPN, ABC, Disney+

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -225 | Eagles +185

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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