Donovan Ezeiruaku Kicked Out of Practice on Day 5 of Cowboys Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku saw his day end early during the fifth practice of Cowboys training camp on Tuesday.

According to Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan, Ezeiruaku was "pulled from practice by Brian Schottenheimer" after "getting into it" with right tackle Terence Steele after a play.

After practice, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that the Cowboys edge rusher threw a punch at Steele, leading to his ejection.

"Donovan Ezeiruaku was kicked out because he threw a punch at Terence Steele," DLLS Cowboys' Clarence Hill Jr. relayed.

It isn't clear what led to Ezeiruaku uncorking a blow on Steele, but the former no doubt paid the price for it.

Of course, training camp fights are nothing new. In fact, there were several across the NFL on Tuesday, so the Cowboys weren't the only team with a fight during practice on the day.

There's nothing wrong with showing a little extra fire as long as it doesn't get out of hand. Sure, getting kicked out of practice would suggest things got out of hand in this instance, but we've seen a lot worse situations over the years.

This isn't the first back-and-forth Ezeiruaku has gotten into during camp, as he also exchanged words with left tackle Tyler Guyton at an earlier practice in camp.

Ezeiruaku's response to that one?

"I love it," he said, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

A big year for Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezeiruaku, who has routinely been pegged as a breakout candidate, is clearly charged up ahead of what is a big season for him.

The 2025 second-round pick showed a ton of promise over his first season in the NFL and finished with two sacks in 17 games. Now, Ezeiruaku is looking to take the next step when he moves into a full-time starting role in 2026.

Ezeiruaku is in a great position to succeed, too, and the Cowboys badly need him to with the team looking for a major bounce back on the defensive side of the ball.

Not only will he have Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark drawing plenty of attention on the interior, but he also has Rashan Gary lining up across from him.

Everything is set up for Ezeiruaku to meet expectations in 2026.