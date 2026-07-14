The Dallas Cowboys have made some major headlines on defense this offseason after multiple roster changes on that side of the ball.

However, one of the team's new additions is now making headlines for the wrong reasons before Dallas begins training camp later this month.

Cowboys defensive end Charles Snowden is being suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the 2026 season, per the league wire Tuesday. A consistent presence on defense for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two years, Snowden signed a one-year, $1.075 million deal with the Cowboys in June.

“Dallas' Charles Snowden, DE, Virginia, has been suspended by the Commissioner for the first three games of the 2026 season," the NFL wrote. "He is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games; his suspension will take effect as of the roster reduction to 53 players.”

Why the NFL is Suspending Cowboys DE Charles Snowden

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snowden's suspension stems from a violation of the league's personal conduct policy due to a DUI charge, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Snowden, 28, could eventually prove to be a key depth piece on the Dallas defense under Christian Parker but he will have to wait a few weeks until his impact is felt. Snowden's suspension is unfortunate for Dallas, but his ability to participate in offseason and preseason activities with the Cowboys means it shouldn't take him long to get up to speed once his suspension is lifted.

Across the past two years with Las Vegas, Snowden played in 31 games with 18 starts, experience that could prove big for Dallas, especially on a team-friendly deal. During that span, he tallied 67 total tackles (35 solo), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and an interception while tallying 730 snaps on defense and 231 on special teams.

Snowden is past the point of budding into a star, but his impact on a 53-man roster has become clear over the past few seasons.

Snowden is one of multiple offseason additions on defense for the Cowboys, including safety PJ Locke (Denver Broncos), defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (Los Angeles Chargers), safety Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals), defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (New Orleans Saints), cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams), and more.

The Cowboys will begin training camp in Oxnard on July 29.

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