Cowboys Week 7 Rooting Guide for Fans as Monday Night Football Game vs. Eagles Awaits

Dallas Cowboys fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their team take the field in Week 7, as the Cowboys play on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This will be the first matchup between the NFC East rivals, both of whom are in complete disarray. We don't need to rehash all of the Cowboys' issues because fans have been beaten over the head with them for the first six games.

The Eagles are down bad, also. Not only is Jalen Hurts lost for the season due to blood clots, but Philly is down a pair of wideouts for this game, with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks ruled out, which is more good news for the Cowboys' putrid secondary.

Ahead of kickoff on Monday night, here's the games fans should be paying attention to most, and the desired results for each.

New York Giants at Houston Texans

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Desired result: Texans beat Giants

Despite how terrible the Cowboys have played this season, the NFC East title is still well within reach.

The 2-4 Cowboys enter the week tied for second with the Eagles behind the 3-2-1 New York Giants, who will square off against a hot Houston Texans team that has won two straight.

A Giants loss and Cowboys win wouldn't put Dallas in first place, but it would move the latter one step closer to the top of the division.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) following the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desired result: Lions beat Packers

The Cowboys have the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick due to the Micah Parsons trade, but we also know that the New York Jets will get the higher of the two first-rounders the Cowboys have thanks to the Quinnen Williams trade.

We would bet the Packers are going to finish with a better record than the Cowboys this season (bold, I know), so chances are Dallas will end up keeping the Green Bay pick.

So, it's important that Green Bay loses as much as possible so the Cowboys can still have a solid first-round pick, which would soften the blow of losing the higher one.

An eye on the wild card

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The division will almost certainly be the Cowboys' best path to the playoffs, but it's still worth keeping tabs on the wild card and the teams in front of Dallas in the race for those three spots.

It's a steep hill to climb already, though, as the Chicago Bears, Packers, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Eagles are all ahead of them in that order.

Again, because of the draft pick, the Packers losing to the Lions is most ideal, but the result of that game will benefit Dallas either way since the Lions are a spot closer to the Cowboys.

From there, ideally the Cowboys see the Seahawks lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Falcons lose to the San Francisco 49ers, and the Saints lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris. Of course, Dallas can further help itself by beating the Eagles, also.

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