Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order Shows Dallas Cowboys' Massive Price For Quinnen Williams

The Dallas Cowboys landed an extra first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft as part of the massive haul the team received from the Green Bay Packers for star pass rusher Micah Parsons. However, the team quickly flipped one of those picks for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Dallas traded for Williams ahead of last season's trade deadline, and included the higher of the team's 2027 first-round picks getting sent to the New York Jets.

After six weeks, it's turning out to be a major price. Currently, the Cowboys would hold the No. 6 and No. 27 overall picks. Because of the stipulations of the trade, that top-10 pick would be en route to the Jets, leaving the Cowboys picking at the bottom of the round.

Dallas has had success at the end of Round 1 in recent years, but nothing compares to the opportunity to land a top pick. Ultimately, the Cowboys' front office will need to find a way to work with what they have, and it is still a long season, so the Cowboys' fortunes could eventually change.

A Dallas Cowboys fan shows off his team pride prior to a game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll just have to wait and see, because a lost season and losing record wouldn't only hurt the Cowboys and their fans immediately, but it could have a lasting impact on the team moving into the future.

A full look at the current 2027 NFL draft order entering Week 7 can be seen below.

Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 7

A NFL shield logo banner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers Miami Dolphins Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Washington Commanders New York Jets (via Cowboys) Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans New York Jets (via Colts) Arizona Cardinals Cleveland Browns (via Rams) New Orleans Saints New York Jets Atlanta Falcons Las Vegas Raiders Seattle Seahawks Cincinnati Bengals Baltimore Ravens New York Giants Carolina Panthers Detroit Lions Pittsburgh Steelers Denver Broncos New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Cleveland Browns Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills Minnesota Vikings Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —