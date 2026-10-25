Do Dallas Cowboys Play Today? Schedule For Next Game vs Eagles

We've hit the point in the regular season where it seems that the Dallas Cowboys are in a must-win situation. After back-to-back losses in primetime, where the team has completely failed to show up, Dallas has an opportunity to bounce back against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to take control of the NFC East.

Philadelphia is without star quarterback Jalen Hurts, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and could be without running back Saquon Barkley. If that doesn't give the putrid defense an opportunity to step up and put together its best performance of the season, nothing will.

Dallas is also returning star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has been sidelined since the season-opener with a nagging hamstring injury, so the team is getting closer to being full strength on defense.

Everything is set up for the Cowboys to have their bounce-back game.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The oddsmakers appear to agree.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as solid 4.5-point favorites on the road, while the over/under is set for 43.5 total points. It's one of the lowest point totals for Dallas this season, but reflects the offense's recent struggles.

Unfortunately for Cowboys Nation, we will have to wait one more day for the Cowboys to face off against the Eagles, with the team taking the field for its third straight primetime game. Let's hope that this time around the team can avoid embarrassment in the national spotlight.

All of the information you need for this week's NFC East showdown between the Cowboys and Eagles can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: ESPN, ABC, Disney+

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -218 | Eagles +180

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following Dallas' trip to Philly in Week 7, the team will return home for a Sunday afternoon game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium in Week 8.

With consecutive games against the Eagles, Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts, the team has an opportunity to put together a little winning streak.

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