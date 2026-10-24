Cowboys Struggling Secondary Catches Break With Eagles Injury Report

Injuries are going to happen in the NFL, and sometimes they can truly impact a team's success. The Dallas Cowboys understand this, as they have been dealing with multiple injuries throughout their defense.

As they prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 7, the Cowboys are starting to see players return. While not all will be on the field on Monday, the Cowboys have seen cornerback Cobie Durant, safety P.J. Locke, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and EDGE Marist Liufau return to practice.

In addition to getting healthier, the Cowboys' defense caught a break this week on the Eagles' injury report. Their secondary, which has allowed 1,396 yards through the air (ranked No. 23), won't have to face wide receivers DeVonta Smith or Dontayvion Wicks, who were both ruled out on Saturday.

Eagles will be without WR DeVonta Smith, WR Dontayvion Wicks & OLB Nolan Smith on Monday night. https://t.co/cPX7DkYoUI — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 24, 2026

That's huge for the Eagles, who are already without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. They will again start Tanner McKee as Hurts deals with blood clots in his lungs. McKee struggled against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, but Cowboys fans know their defense is usually the cure-all for quarterbacks.

This week, McKee will have to try and get his offense on track without their top two pass catchers. Smith leads the team with 26 receptions of 310 yards and two touchdowns while Wicks has 19 catches for 284 yards with one touchdown reception.

Smith has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury and missed Week 4 and Week 5. He returned in Week 6 and recorded 75 yards on seven receptions, but he has not practiced this week. This will be the first missed game of the year for Wicks, who suffered an ankle injury against Carolina.

Saquon Barkley listed as questionable

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philly could also be without running back Saquon Barkley, who missed the previous two games with a hamstring injury. He's questionable entering the game, and while he hasn't had the explosive season we're accustomed to seeing from him, Barkley will have a favorable matchup should he play.

Dallas is dead last in the NFL in run defense, surrendering 899 yards through six games. Opposing backs are averaging 4.7 yards per attempt and the only times they have fared well has been when starters are out. They held the Houston Texans to 62 yards with David Montgomery sidelined and 57 to the Green Bay Packers who were still without Josh Jacobs.

Cowboys offense catches break as well

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Dallas offense also caught a break, with outside linebacker Nolan Smith being ruled out with a concussion. Smith is tied with Jalen Carter for the team lead with three sacks.

Philadelphia still has a dangerous front seven, but the absence of Smith leaves them without one of their more explosive players off the edge.

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